‘Soul-sucking’: Techie's viral post on AI coding tools sparks debate, Elon Musk reacts

Is AI supercharging software engineers or reducing them to mindless button-pushers?

A tech professional's viral post has sparked a fierce online debate after he described his AI-driven workplace as a “soul-sucking” environment devoid of critical thinking.

An anonymous software engineer with the handle “v0xium” revealed that their new role at an undisclosed company revolves entirely around Claude Code. According to the techie, the AI tool now generates everything from product specifications and tests to tickets and reports.

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"Nobody knows anything here," v0xium wrote on Sunday, amassing nearly 6.2 million views as of Tuesday morning. “People are working 12 to 13 hours a day just to press enter.”

The techie also claimed employees face intense pressure to ship products at maximum speed, leaving them with little to no time to review the AI's output or understand the underlying code.

“Nobody is thinking anymore,” he wrote.

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‘At least no one is automating my consciousness’ Following the massive response to his initial post, v0xium took to X to share an extended, philosophical thread about the existential dread currently gripping the developer community.

Acknowledging advice from peers telling him to just use LLMs, collect his paycheck, and be happy, he argued that humans inevitably need to find meaning in their work. Because quitting is not an option due to financial obligations, he advised developers to find their purpose outside of working hours, even if free time is scarce.

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He warned of a bleak future for traditional software engineering, where developers face an ego-crushing reality: “An MBA can now come to you and say, 'Hey, I could have shipped that too. What have you done here?'”

Beyond the workplace, he expressed deep concern about the future of intellectual curiosity, fearing that a generation of students relying entirely on AI to complete assignments will result in a workforce devoid of drive.

While v0xium compared the current technological leap to the excitement of the space race, he sharply criticised the AI industry's persistent, negative messaging about job replacement.

Instead of automating standard development tasks, he expressed a profound desire for artificial intelligence to focus on extending human life and curing diseases like cancer, which claimed his grandparents. “Software automation is fine, but most of our world can live without our CRUD apps,” he wrote. “What it cannot live without is new medicine and cures for new diseases.”

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He concluded his thoughts on the uncertain future of his profession, saying that tomorrow's professionals might be forced to merge the roles of engineering, design, and product management just to survive.

Yet, despite the existential dread, he offered a final, defiant observation on his humanity: “At least no one is automating my consciousness yet.”

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Tech bosses react The viral confession quickly caught the attention of prominent tech figures, sparking widespread concern over the evolving role of developers.

Responding to the thread, tech billionaire Elon Musk simply wrote, “Yikes.”

Venture capitalist and All-In Podcast co-host Chamath Palihapitiya offered a sharper critique, warning that companies are dangerously close to turning an entire generation of technical experts into people “pushing a button in front of casino slot machines.”

Palihapitiya emphasised that the true utility of AI tools shouldn't be limited to speed. “The value of automated software is not making the software faster,” he argued. “It is understanding your intention and making the software BETTER.”

GitLab CEO Bill Staples observed a fundamental shift in the development process, noting that “the human has become the orchestration layer for the machines.”

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‘If everything is automated, what remains?’ Software development has emerged as the first major breakthrough for workplace artificial intelligence, with tools from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google now seamlessly generating code, debugging programs, and executing complex assignments.

While some developers argued that AI eliminates tedious tasks and allows them to focus on core building, others fear a looming shift in their professional agency, according to a Business Insider report.

Many, according to the report, worry about being reduced to merely overseeing, correcting, and validating machine-generated output, stripping away the fundamental problem-solving essence of their jobs.

‘Human meat proxies’ v0xium told Business Insider that the root of the problem lies in corporate leadership's obsession with churning out features. Management, he explained, often prioritises sprint cycles and pull requests as the ultimate metrics of success, regardless of whether the shipped features actually benefit the end user.

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"Writing code was never the bottleneck; it was the systems around it," he said.

This relentless drive creates immense pressure to automate every stage of development, from product-requirement documents and system designs to user interfaces and backend architecture.

“If everything is automated, what remains? Human meat proxies,” v0xium said, utilising an industry slang term for employees who simply pass along AI outputs without critical analysis.

Industry-wide ‘identity crisis’ The viral debate mirrors broader anxieties sweeping the global tech sector.

Business Insider quoted Deedy Das, a partner at Menlo Ventures, saying that some engineers are facing an "identity crisis bordering on depression" as experienced workers are increasingly forced to review a relentless flood of AI-generated code.

Liu Shengyu, an AI developer at DeepSeek, also expressed concern that artificial intelligence could soon surpass his own specialised coding abilities, leaving him to merely steer AI agents rather than write the code himself, the news outlet said.

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Can't treat AI as ‘magic wand’

v0xium warned that corporate leaders cannot treat artificial intelligence as a “magic wand” that can produce valuable products without human engineers who deeply understand the underlying code, architecture, and users. Developers, he stressed, need the space to solve complex problems.

"If you take that away from us, there is nothing left," he told the publication. "Not even our soul. There will be no purpose."

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.