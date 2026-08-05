YouTuber Sourav Joshi flies underprivileged students to Delhi after booking entire flight, wins internet

Popular content creator Sourav Joshi is winning hearts on the internet ever since he posted his recent vlog. Reason? Joshi booked an entire commercial flight for a bunch of underprivileged school children and took them to Delhi. What makes it even more special is that it was their first-ever experience of travelling by air.

Sourav Joshi takes underprivileged kids to Delhi In the vlog, Sourav Joshi and his wife, Avantika, are seen joining the children for a day trip. They started from Haldwani and reached Delhi. The couple later dropped off the kids at their respective homes the next day.

The vlog started with visuals of students in a bus as they reach Sourav Joshi's house. The group heads towards the Pantnagar airport in Haldwani for their flight. Joshi revealed that he had booked the entire flight for the kids. Although a few children couldn't join the trip due to personal reasons, he cheered the rest of the gang by telling them that every child would get a window seat on the flight.

Excited children were seen boarding an IndiGo plane. Many of them said that they couldn't believe that they were travelling on an aircraft.

The group reached Noida International Airport after some time. Upon reaching, they stopped at a restaurant for a meal. The kids also spent their time playing games at an arcade. The students were seen enjoying pizzas. They also explored the place and later began their return journey to Haldwani by bus.

The vlog wrapped up with Sourav Joshi and Avantika dropping off the kids at their houses. The couple returned to their own house around 4 am after the fun trip.

Earlier, Sourav Joshi had talked about facing hardship and financial problems in his family while he was growing up. In the vlog, he said that his past experiences inspire him to ensure that he can contribute towards children, filling their lives with happy memories, who may not otherwise have access to recreational opportunities.

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Reacting to his vlog, a user wrote in the comment section of YouTube, “This is the best vlog so far.”

"Years later, these students may forget many classes—but they'll never forget this day," added another.

A different one commented, “Bhaiya I don't have any words to say. You are motivational of all of us. Really proud of you, may God bless you with great success . Students would remember you and this day lifetime.. Lots of Love.”

Someone else wrote, "Today, you not only showed the children Delhi, but also gave wings to their dreams. The little faces who had only seen airplanes in the sky were today boarding the most beautiful journey of their lives."