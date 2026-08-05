YouTuber Sourav Joshi flies underprivileged students to Delhi after booking entire flight, wins internet

Popular content creator Sourav Joshi is winning hearts on the internet ever since he posted his recent vlog. Reason? Joshi booked an entire commercial flight for a bunch of underprivileged school children and took them to Delhi. What makes it even more special is that it was their first-ever experience of travelling by air.

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Sourav Joshi takes underprivileged kids to Delhi In the vlog, Sourav Joshi and his wife, Avantika, are seen joining the children for a day trip. They started from Haldwani and reached Delhi. The couple later dropped off the kids at their respective homes the next day.

The vlog started with visuals of students in a bus as they reach Sourav Joshi's house. The group heads towards the Pantnagar airport in Haldwani for their flight. Joshi revealed that he had booked the entire flight for the kids. Although a few children couldn't join the trip due to personal reasons, he cheered the rest of the gang by telling them that every child would get a window seat on the flight.

Excited children were seen boarding an IndiGo plane. Many of them said that they couldn't believe that they were travelling on an aircraft.

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The group reached Noida International Airport after some time. Upon reaching, they stopped at a restaurant for a meal. The kids also spent their time playing games at an arcade. The students were seen enjoying pizzas. They also explored the place and later began their return journey to Haldwani by bus.

The vlog wrapped up with Sourav Joshi and Avantika dropping off the kids at their houses. The couple returned to their own house around 4 am after the fun trip.

Earlier, Sourav Joshi had talked about facing hardship and financial problems in his family while he was growing up. In the vlog, he said that his past experiences inspire him to ensure that he can contribute towards children, filling their lives with happy memories, who may not otherwise have access to recreational opportunities.

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Reacting to his vlog, a user wrote in the comment section of YouTube, “This is the best vlog so far.”

"Years later, these students may forget many classes—but they'll never forget this day," added another.

A different one commented, “Bhaiya I don't have any words to say. You are motivational of all of us. Really proud of you, may God bless you with great success . Students would remember you and this day lifetime.. Lots of Love.”

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Someone else wrote, "Today, you not only showed the children Delhi, but also gave wings to their dreams. The little faces who had only seen airplanes in the sky were today boarding the most beautiful journey of their lives."

Disclaimer: This article is based on social media generated content and is intended only for informational and educational purposes. Live Mint couldn't independently verify its claim and doesn't endorse them.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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