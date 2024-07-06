South African Cheetah Gamini, her 5 cubs enjoy monsoon showers at Kuno National Park | Watch

In a respite from the scorching summer sun, South African Cheetah 'Gamini' were recorded enjoying the monsoon rain with her five cubs at Kuno National Park on a Friday morning.

Gamini, who was housed at the national park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur in 2022-23, was seen playing with her cubs, who also engaged in playful antics with each other.

Sharing a video of the joyous moment, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav wrote in a post on X (formerly X) “Together, they weave a timeless tale of familial harmony amidst nature's seasonal embrace.”

Cheetah Gamini with her 5 five cubs today morning enjoying the rain in Kuno National Park.



Gamini gave birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park earlier on March 10 this year.

Announcing the birth of the cubs, the Union Minister said that the total number of Indian-born Cheetah cubs has now gone up to 13.

“High Five, Kuno! Female cheetah Gamini, age about 5 years, brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, has given birth to 5 cubs today" Bhupender Yadav had said in a post on X.

“This takes the tally of the Indian-born cubs to 13. This is the fourth cheetah litter on Indian soil and the first litter of cheetahs brought from South Africa,” he had added.

He had also lauded the officers and staff at Kuno National Park for ensuring a 'stress-free environment' for the cheetahs.

"Congratulations to all, especially the team of forest officers, vets, and field staff who have ensured a stress-free environment for cheetahs, which has led to successful mating and birth of the cubs. The total number of cheetahs, including cubs in Kuno National Park, is 26. Gamini's legacy leaps forward: Introducing her adorable cubs!" he said.

Earlier in January this year, Namibian Cheetah 'Jwala' gave birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park.

Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952, only to be reintroduced through the ambitious project in 2022.

In 2022, eight Cheetahs - brought from Namibia - were introduced in India under Project Cheetah. Subsequently, twelve cheetahs from South Africa were also translocated and released in Kuno National Park in February 2023.

A cheetah translocated from Namibia, died at Kuno National Park in January this year. So far, seven adult cheetahs and three cubs born in India have died since March 2023.