South Indian OTT releases this week: What to watch this weekend? Game Changer, Madraskaaran and more

South Indian OTT releases this week: From high-budget movies to thrilling web series, this week has it all. Check out South Indian releases on OTT this week.

Madraskaaran Plot: Sathya, also known as Sathyamoorthy, is an engineer-turned-farmer living in Kovilpatti with his father and wife, Meera. His life takes a drastic turn when unknown attackers target him. He comes to know that Singam, his enemy, is behind the attack. The story unfolds as Sathya fights to protect his family and uncover Singam’s motives.

Cast: Shane Nigam, Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela

OTT platform: Aha Tamil

Release date: February 7

Original Language: Tamil

Game Changer Plot: Ram Nandan, a newly appointed district magistrate in Visakhapatnam, survives an attack by his college rival, who works for Minister Bobbili Mopidevi. Determined to fight corruption, Ram warns local wrongdoers. But, when mocked, he investigates their harbour and uncovers narcotics smuggling instead of rice trading.

Cast: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Jayaram

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: February 7

Original Language: Telugu

Kobali Plot: Set in the faction-driven Rayalaseema region, Kobali follows the lives of three brothers—Gopi, Srinu and Ramu, sons of Sambaiah. Gopi’s affair with Ramana’s sister ends in tragedy when she dies during a quarrel. Seeking revenge, Ramana targets Gopi and his entire family, sparking a violent conflict. As the bloodshed intensifies, Srinu takes charge, leading to a brutal cycle of revenge, betrayal, and survival.

Cast: Ravi Prakash, Rocky Singh, Tarun Rohith

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: February 4

Original Language: Telugu

Also, check out this highly-anticipated movie on OTT: Marco Plot: The Adattu family, a well-known gold-trading dynasty in Kerala, faces a shocking incident that disrupts their lives. George, the family head, sets out to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Marco, takes a different approach to find those responsible.

Cast: Unni Mukundan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Yukti Thareja

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: February 14