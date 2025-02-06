South Indian OTT releases this week: What to watch this weekend? Game Changer, Madraskaaran and more

South Indian OTT releases this week: From high-budget movies to thrilling web series, this week has it all. Check out South Indian releases on OTT this week.
Plot: Sathya, also known as Sathyamoorthy, is an engineer-turned-farmer living in Kovilpatti with his father and wife, Meera. His life takes a drastic turn when unknown attackers target him. He comes to know that Singam, his enemy, is behind the attack. The story unfolds as Sathya fights to protect his family and uncover Singam’s motives.
Cast: Shane Nigam, Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela
OTT platform: Aha Tamil
Release date: February 7
Original Language: Tamil
Plot: Ram Nandan, a newly appointed district magistrate in Visakhapatnam, survives an attack by his college rival, who works for Minister Bobbili Mopidevi. Determined to fight corruption, Ram warns local wrongdoers. But, when mocked, he investigates their harbour and uncovers narcotics smuggling instead of rice trading.
Cast: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Jayaram
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: February 7
Original Language: Telugu
Plot: Set in the faction-driven Rayalaseema region, Kobali follows the lives of three brothers—Gopi, Srinu and Ramu, sons of Sambaiah. Gopi’s affair with Ramana’s sister ends in tragedy when she dies during a quarrel. Seeking revenge, Ramana targets Gopi and his entire family, sparking a violent conflict. As the bloodshed intensifies, Srinu takes charge, leading to a brutal cycle of revenge, betrayal, and survival.
Cast: Ravi Prakash, Rocky Singh, Tarun Rohith
OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release date: February 4
Original Language: Telugu
Plot: The Adattu family, a well-known gold-trading dynasty in Kerala, faces a shocking incident that disrupts their lives. George, the family head, sets out to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Marco, takes a different approach to find those responsible.
Cast: Unni Mukundan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Yukti Thareja
OTT platform: SonyLIV
Release date: February 14
Original Language: Malayalam