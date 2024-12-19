South Indian OTT releases this week: A number of new movies will be available on OTT this weekend in South Indian languages, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Let’s take a look at the ones that are available to watch online this weekend.

Zebra Plot: Surya, a bank employee, discovers that his girlfriend Swathi, who works at another bank, has made a serious error at work. To help her, Surya uses loopholes in the banking system to fix the issue. However, this puts him at odds with Aadhi, a wealthy and arrogant businessman. Aadhi demands that Surya pay ₹5 crore within four days, pushing him into a dangerous and high-stakes situation.

Language: Telugu (Original), Tamil

Cast: Satyadev, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Amrutha Iyengar

Where to watch: Aha

Release date: December 20

Pallotty 90’s Kids Plot: The film tells the story of Unni Damodar, a Kochi-based MNC employee, who surprises his childhood hero, Kannan Chettan, with a Harley Davidson. This gesture brings back memories of their youth and highlights the struggles children face with self-confidence.

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Davinchi Santhosh, Saiju Kurup, Niranjana Anoop

Where to watch: Manorama Max

Release date: December 18

Also Read | Top 10 Amazon Prime Video web series released in 2024

Leela Vinodam Plot: Prasad, a carefree young graduate, spent his college years secretly admiring Leela but never found the courage to express his feelings. After several failed attempts to talk to her, he finally managed to connect with her through text messages.

Language: Telugu

Cast: Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anagha Ajith, RJ Mirchi Saran

Where to watch: ETV Win

Release date: December 19

Also Read | Top 10 ZEE5 web series released in 2024

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi Plot: A rich businessman’s son becomes a valet to win over a simple girl he loves. He must overcome the challenges of winning her parents’ approval to marry her.

Language: Kannada

Cast: Ganesh, Malvika Nair, Sadhu Kokila

Where to watch: SunNXT