This weekend, several South Indian films are set for OTT release, including Rifle Club and Pani in Malayalam, and Viduthalai Part 2 and I Am Kathalan in Tamil, available on various platforms starting January 16 and 17.

South Indian OTT movie releases this week: A number of popular South Indian movies will be available to watch this weekend. Anurag Kashyap's Malayalam debut, Rifle Club, and Joju George's Pani are two Malayalam releases. Vijay Sethupati's Viduthalai Part 2 and Naslen K. Gafoor's I Am Kathalan are two Tamil releases.

You can now watch these movies online on various OTT platforms if you missed them during their theatrical runs.

Rifle Club Plot: A couple accidentally kills the son of the underworld, Don Dayanand Bare, and flees to a rifle club in Wayanad. As Bare seeks revenge, the club's members, led by secretary Kaduvachalil Avaran, are forced to defend themselves, the couple and their club.

Cast: Dileesh Pothan, Vijayaraghavan, Anurag Kashyap

Where to watch: Netflix

OTT release date: January 16

Original language: Malayalam

Pani Plot: A couple’s peaceful married life is disrupted by two young criminals. It leads to trials that intertwine with Thrissur’s mobster world, driven by vengeance.

Cast: Joju George, Merlet Ann, Sagar Surya

Where to watch: SonyLIV

OTT release date: January 16

Original language: Malayalam

Viduthalai Part 2 Plot: After Perumal “Vaathiyaar" is captured, he narrates his tragic journey to officers, revealing his communist ties and the accidental bombing of a train track. Despite changing opinions about him, his gang rescues him. But, he is killed by a police leader after surrendering. Kumaresan, inspired by Vaathiyaar, escapes into the jungle.

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, Soori

Where to watch: ZEE5, OTTplay Premium

OTT release date: January 17

Original language: Tamil

I Am Kathalan Plot: Vishnu, struggling with backlogs and heartbreak after his girlfriend leaves him, vows revenge on her father's chit-fund company using cyber skills. Complications arise when an ethical hacker intervenes.

Cast: Naslen K. Gafoor, Lijomol Jose, Dileesh Pothan

Where to watch: Manorama Max

OTT release date: January 17

Original language: Tamil