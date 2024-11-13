South Korean actor Song Jae Rim’s ‘cryptic’ Instagram post before death grabs eyeballs; here’s why

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim, known for his role in ‘The Moon Embracing the Sun’, passed away at 39 on November 12. His recent Instagram bio update and his last post in January are garnering significant online attention.

Livemint
Published13 Nov 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Several actors and fans have expressed grief over the sudden passing of Song Jae Rim. (Photo: Instagram/ jaelim_song)
Several actors and fans have expressed grief over the sudden passing of Song Jae Rim. (Photo: Instagram/ jaelim_song)

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim, known for his role in the 2012 K-drama The Moon Embracing the Sun, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, at the age of 39. He had shared screen space with actor Kim Soo-hyun in the popular drama.

Also Read: From K-pop to sales girls: AI goes mainstream in South Korea

According to reports, Song was found deceased in Seoul, though the cause of his death has not yet been determined.

Several actors and fans have expressed grief over the sudden passing of Song Jae Rim.

In the midst of the mourning, the actor's final Instagram post, shared in January, has captured attention. The actor has over 437K followers on Instagram.

Also Read: South Korea’s popular actor Song Jae Rim found dead in Seoul apartment

The post featured two selfies taken in his makeup room, where the actor is seen dressed in a black tee shirt and seated at a dressing table. The post was captioned with a simple emoji. The comments section for the post has been disabled.

In addition to the post, his Instagram bio also sparked conversation, with his fans and followers reflecting on their possible meaning in light of his tragic passing. It reads, “Start of a long journey,” which reports suggest was recently updated.

Mint has not been able to verify this claim independently.

Song's funeral is scheduled for Thursday, November 14, at Yeouido St Mary's Hospital Funeral Hall, with his younger sister named as the chief mourner, according to Xportsnews.

Also Read: K-pop megastars BTS mark decade of dominance in music industry

Song Jae Rim, who made his debut in 2009 with Actresses, rose to fame for his role as the loyal bodyguard of Kim Jae-woon in The Moon Embracing the Sun alongside Kim Soo-Hyun. He continued to build his career with roles in various K-dramas and films, including Queen Woo earlier this year. He also had two upcoming projects, I’ll Become Rich and Death Business.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsSouth Korean actor Song Jae Rim’s ‘cryptic’ Instagram post before death grabs eyeballs; here’s why

