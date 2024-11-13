South Korean actor Song Jae Rim’s ‘cryptic’ Instagram post before death grabs eyeballs; here’s why

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim, known for his role in the 2012 K-drama The Moon Embracing the Sun, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, at the age of 39. He had shared screen space with actor Kim Soo-hyun in the popular drama.

According to reports, Song was found deceased in Seoul, though the cause of his death has not yet been determined.

Several actors and fans have expressed grief over the sudden passing of Song Jae Rim.

In the midst of the mourning, the actor's final Instagram post, shared in January, has captured attention. The actor has over 437K followers on Instagram.

The post featured two selfies taken in his makeup room, where the actor is seen dressed in a black tee shirt and seated at a dressing table. The post was captioned with a simple emoji. The comments section for the post has been disabled.

In addition to the post, his Instagram bio also sparked conversation, with his fans and followers reflecting on their possible meaning in light of his tragic passing. It reads, “Start of a long journey,” which reports suggest was recently updated.

Mint has not been able to verify this claim independently.

Song's funeral is scheduled for Thursday, November 14, at Yeouido St Mary's Hospital Funeral Hall, with his younger sister named as the chief mourner, according to Xportsnews.