‘South Korean President Kim Jong Un…’ 81-year-old Joe Biden's latest verbal mix-up generates concerns over mental acuity
United States President Joe Biden has made another verbal gaffe during a recent campaign reception in Portola Valley, California, ANI reported. Biden, made an error in referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as the 'President of South Korea', as per the New York Post.