United States President Joe Biden has made another verbal gaffe during a recent campaign reception in Portola Valley, California, ANI reported. Biden, made an error in referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as the 'President of South Korea', as per the New York Post.

Biden's slip-up occurred while criticising his 2024 opponent and Republican candidate, and former President Donald Trump, for his rapport with the North Korean leader. He mentioned Trump's "love letters" to Kim Jong Un and his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We'll never forget his love letters for the South Korean President Kim Jong Un or his admiration for Putin — what a great leader Putin is," Biden said while speaking at a campaign reception in Portola Valley, California.

Not The First Time

This recent gaffe is not the first time Biden has made errors regarding world leaders' names. Last May, during a trip to South Korea, he referred to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as "President Moon," mistaking him for his predecessor, former President Moon Jae-in.

The New York Post noted several other instances where Biden misspoke about world leaders. During a NATO summit in Lithuania, he mistakenly called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "Vladimir," confusing him with Russian President Putin.

In another incident, he mixed up Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a news conference. “As you know, initially, the president of Mexico, Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in [to Gaza]. I talked to him. I convinced him to open the gate," he said.

Concerns Over Biden's Health

Biden's series of verbal blunders since taking office have raised concerns about his mental acuity, particularly as he seeks re-election as the Democratic candidate. Biden has also flubbed the names of current and former leaders of Mexico, Egypt, France, Germany and Ukraine, as reported by the New York Post.

Biden's age, 81, makes him the oldest president in American history, leading to speculation about his ability to serve a second term, should he be re-elected. He would be 86 at the end of his second term, is re-elected.

(With inputs from ANI)

