Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower 2026: Where and where to watch, peak time, best viewing tips

Skywatchers can now catch the Southern Delta Aquariids, an annual meteor shower that remains active from July 12 to August 23, 2026. The shower is expected to peak on the night of July 30–31, but this year's display will be significantly affected by bright moonlight, making many of its faint meteors difficult to spot.

Advertisement

What are the Southern Delta Aquariids? The Southern Delta Aquariids are an annual meteor shower produced by debris believed to originate from Comet 96P/Machholz, a short-period comet that circles the Sun roughly once every five years.

As Earth passes through the comet's debris trail each July, tiny particles enter the planet's atmosphere at around 41 kilometers per second (25 miles per second). The particles burn up due to atmospheric friction, creating the streaks of light known as meteors.

Unlike the more famous Perseids, the Southern Delta Aquariids are known for producing faint, fast meteors that rarely leave bright fireballs or long-lasting glowing trails.

When will the shower peak? According to the American Meteor Society, the Southern Delta Aquariids will reach maximum activity on the night of July 30–31, 2026.

Advertisement

Under ideal dark-sky conditions, observers could expect a Zenithal Hourly Rate (ZHR) of around 25 meteors per hour. However, the Full Moon on July 29 means the Moon will be 98% illuminated during the peak, washing out many of the faint meteors.

EarthSky also notes that, under dark skies without moonlight, observers generally see 15 to 20 meteors per hour at the shower's maximum.

Why will this year's display be disappointing? The biggest challenge in 2026 is the Moon.

Because the peak arrives only two days after the Full Moon, its bright light will overpower many of the shower's faint meteors. Unlike brighter showers that produce numerous fireballs, the Delta Aquariids are relatively dim, making dark skies essential for good viewing.

Advertisement

Astronomy experts recommend observing during the moon-free hours after midnight in the week before the peak, when lunar interference is lower.

Where is the meteor shower best seen? The Southern Delta Aquariids strongly favor the Southern Hemisphere and southern latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere.

Observers in places such as Australia, South America, southern Africa and parts of the southern United States generally enjoy better viewing because the shower's radiant—the point from which the meteors appear to originate—is higher in the sky.

Farther north, the radiant remains low above the southern horizon, reducing the number of visible meteors.

The meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Aquarius, giving the shower its name.

How to watch the Southern Delta Aquariids For the best chance of seeing the shower:

Advertisement

Watch after midnight until dawn, when the radiant climbs higher.

Choose a dark location far from city lights.

Allow 20 to 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness.

Lie flat on your back or use a reclining chair to maximize your field of view.

Look roughly halfway between the horizon and directly overhead rather than staring directly at Aquarius.

Patience is key, as meteor activity continues throughout the night.

What causes meteor showers? Meteor showers occur when Earth travels through streams of dust and rocky debris left behind by comets or broken asteroids.

As these tiny particles strike Earth's atmosphere at high speeds, they heat up and vaporize, producing bright streaks of light across the night sky.

The Southern Delta Aquariids are believed to originate from Comet 96P/Machholz, discovered by amateur astronomer Donald Machholz in 1986. The comet's nucleus measures about 6.4 kilometers (4 miles) across.

Advertisement

Can you still see them after the peak? Yes. Although activity is strongest around the end of July, the Southern Delta Aquariids remain active into late August.

During early August, observers may also catch the beginning of the Perseid meteor shower. While the two showers overlap, the Delta Aquariids can be distinguished because their meteors appear to come from Aquarius in the southern sky, whereas Perseid meteors radiate from the constellation Perseus in the north.

For skywatchers with clear, dark skies, the overlap offers a chance to spot meteors from two different annual showers on the same night.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower 2026: Where and where to watch, peak time, best viewing tips