Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office on Wednesday shared a video of him interacting with members of the Raj Kapoor family who met him on Tuesday to invite him to the legendary actor-filmmaker's Film Festival.

The festival will commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of one of the most iconic figures in Indian cinema, who passed away in 1988.

The Kapoor family, including actors Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat, and Saif Ali Khan met the prime minister on Tuesday.

"This is a special day for us. We enjoyed the conversation. We also asked him many personal questions. He spoke to us in a friendly manner. He made all of us feel very comfortable. We are grateful to him," said actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan said that it was her dream to sit next to PM Modi and talk to him.

"His energy is so positive and he is truly a global leader."

Alia Bhatt said that PM Modi talked a lot about Raj Kapoor and gave very good suggestions and ideas about what else they can do to carry forward his legacy. “It is a very proud moment for us," she said.

Stating that he gave them so much respect, actress Karisma Kapoor said, “I am very overwhelmed. This is a very memorable day in our lives. So thank you Modi ji for giving us this opportunity to spend time with you..."

December 14, 2024, marks the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor, an actor, editor, director, and producer, known for classics such as "Aag", "Awara", "Barsaat", "Shree 420", and "Bobby".