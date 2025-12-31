Spectacular photos: From fireworks to celebrations - New Zealand and Australia welcome new year 2026

As the clock struck midnight across the globe, cities from Sydney to Auckland illuminated the skies with stunning fireworks and light displays, welcoming 2026. Crowds gathered in major landmarks, celebrating the New Year with joy and excitement.

Auckland ushers in New Year New Zealand's Auckland became the first major city to ring in the New Year with 2025 drawing the curtains – as thousands thronging downtown or climbed the city’s ring of volcanic peaks for a fireworks vantage point.

Fireworks light up night skies in Auckland

Another video circulating on social media captured the countdown in New Zealand, showing the final moments before fireworks lit up the sky.

Sydney skies gleam red Skies over Australia's Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House gleamed red as fireworks lit up the sky – welcoming 2026.

Thousands had gathered to witness the fireworks over Australia's Sydney Harbour. According to a report by BBC, some even camped out overnight to get the perfect spot - large crowds waited for hours in anticipation.