Subscribe

Spectacular photos: From fireworks to celebrations - New Zealand and Australia welcome new year 2026

As midnight approached, cities like Auckland and Sydney celebrated the arrival of 2026 with dazzling fireworks. Thousands gathered at major landmarks, including Sydney Harbour, to witness the spectacle, while some camped overnight for prime viewing spots. Here's a glimpse

Livemint
Updated31 Dec 2025, 07:21 PM IST
Advertisement
Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year�s Day celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2026. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)
Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year�s Day celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2026. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)(AFP)
AI Quick Read

As the clock struck midnight across the globe, cities from Sydney to Auckland illuminated the skies with stunning fireworks and light displays, welcoming 2026. Crowds gathered in major landmarks, celebrating the New Year with joy and excitement.

Auckland ushers in New Year

New Zealand's Auckland became the first major city to ring in the New Year with 2025 drawing the curtains – as thousands thronging downtown or climbed the city’s ring of volcanic peaks for a fireworks vantage point.

Advertisement

Fireworks light up night skies in Auckland

Another video circulating on social media captured the countdown in New Zealand, showing the final moments before fireworks lit up the sky.

Sydney skies gleam red

Skies over Australia's Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House gleamed red as fireworks lit up the sky – welcoming 2026.

Advertisement

Track all Happy New Year 2026 celebrations LIVE Updates here

Thousands had gathered to witness the fireworks over Australia's Sydney Harbour. According to a report by BBC, some even camped out overnight to get the perfect spot - large crowds waited for hours in anticipation.

TOPSHOT - Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year�s Day celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2026. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsTrendsSpectacular photos: From fireworks to celebrations - New Zealand and Australia welcome new year 2026
Read Next Story