Sperm whale birth caught on camera; scientists hail 'intergenerational support from grandmother...' - Video

While nature can bring unexpected events and occasional surprises into our lives, seldom have we witnessed anything like this. In what was considered one of the most incredible scientific discoveries to date, researchers obtained video footage of a wild sperm whale giving birth, while other female members of the same pod assisted Rounder, a 19-year-old whale, during the delivery of her second calf by providing coordinated support.

The event occurred on July 8, 2023, as researchers were participating in a study and observation program aimed at better understanding sperm whale communication as part of Project CETI. The initiative involved an international collaboration of scientists studying a group of 11 sperm whales residing near the island of Dominica in the Caribbean Sea.

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During their observations, researchers were able to record a 19-year-old sperm whale named Rounder while she was in labour and giving birth to her second calf.

As reported by The Guardian, she remained surrounded by members of her pod throughout the process.

Five hours of observation and recording Researchers tracked the event for more than five hours from their vessel, deploying drones for aerial visuals and underwater devices to capture acoustic data.

The results, later published in Scientific Reports and Science, represent one of the rarest documented behaviours in marine science.

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Exceptionally rare among cetaceans Out of 93 known cetacean species—including whales, dolphins, and porpoises—only nine have ever been observed giving birth in the wild. What set this case apart was the active participation of female whales that were not directly related to the mother.

Shane Gero of Project CETI told New Scientist: “This is the first evidence of birth assistance in non-primates. It is fascinating to see the intergenerational support from the grandmother to her labouring daughter, and the support from the other, unrelated females.”

Also Read | 5 fascinating facts about blue whales

A carefully coordinated birth The delivery lasted approximately 34 minutes, starting when the calf’s tail first appeared and ending with its complete emergence. During this time, several adult females positioned themselves beneath Rounder, often turning upside down with their heads directed toward her genital slit, seemingly aiding the birth.

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Pod rallies around the newborn Immediately after the calf was born, the pod’s behaviour changed dramatically. Scientists observed heightened activity, with whales clustering tightly around the newborn. They described how the whales were “squeezing the newborn’s body between theirs, touching it with their heads,” while also guiding it through the water—“pushing it around, under the water, and on to and across their bodies above the surface.”

Also Read | Why We Should Worry When Whales Stop Singing

In sperm whale communities, newborns quickly become the focus of the group, with other members often stepping in to help care for them while the mother hunts.

Calf reappears after a year-long gap Following the 2023 sighting, the pod vanished from observation for more than a year. The young whale was later spotted again on July 25 the following year, swimming alongside two juveniles named Accra and Aurora.

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Viral footage sparks global reactions The video gained widespread attention after being shared by Associated Press, which noted: “Rare footage of a sperm whale giving birth has offered scientists a window into the behavior of these large, elusive mammals.”

Social media users quickly reacted, with one calling it “a massive breakthrough for marine biology,” while others responded with simple expressions of amazement such as “wow” and “Very interesting knowledge.”

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.