Passengers on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Darbhanga suffered in 40-degree heat as the air conditioning was off for an hour before takeoff. SpiceJet had not addressed the issue as of reporting.

Spicejet reportedly kept the in-flight air conditioners switched off in a Darbhanga-bound airplane from Delhi airport. Passengers were left fending for themselves as the airplane turned into a hot box amid a 'severe' heatwave. Passengers were seen using leaflets to fan themselves and repeatedly checking the air-conditioner vent above their seats inside the Delhi-Darbhanga Spicejet flight SG-476.

A video that was published by passengers on the Delhi-Darbhanga Spicejet flight showed people panting and sweating profusely in the packed airplane.

One of the passengers told news agency ANI, "I was travelling from Delhi to Darbhanga (SG 476) from SpiceJet. At the Delhi airport, after the check-in, they did not switch on the air-conditioning (AC) for an hour. The temperature inside (flight) was 40 degrees. The passengers were suffering. The air-conditioner (AC) was switched on when the flight took off..."

(Till this copy was written, Spicejet had not addressed the issue)

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded its warmest night in 12 years on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature at 35.2°C, more than eight degrees above the seasonal average.

Delhi may experience some relief from extreme heatwaves starting Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will persist across much of North India on Wednesday, gradually easing as a western disturbance approaches northwest India.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh; in some parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and north Madhya Pradesh.

Maximum temperatures ranged from 44 to 46 degrees Celsius in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of north Madhya Pradesh, south Bihar and north Rajasthan.

India is enduring one of its hottest summers on record, with multiple heatwaves pushing millions to their limits and resulting in heat-related deaths reported across several states.

