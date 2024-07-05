A Karnataka resident found a spider mite inside a sealed cold drink bottle. The incident is among several incidents of people complaining of finding insects inside packed food and drinks

Several incidents of insects and even a finger being found in packaged products have left people in shock. In another shocking incident, a spider mite was found inside a sealed cold drink bottle in Tumkur, Karnataka.

News agency PTI shared the video of the cold drink bottle infected with the insect's body on social media platform X and wrote, “Spider mite found inside sealed cold drink bottle in Tumkur, Karnataka."

So far, no information has been provided about the product's company, location, or date of manufacturing. More details on the matter are awaited. Incidents of insects in packed food and beverages are not new, as several people have complained of finding cockroaches, flies, human fingernails, and several other bizarre creatures in packed foods.

Last month, a Mumbai-based doctor found a human finger piece in an ice cream cone ordered online on June 12. The incident went viral on the internet and led to a huge uproar on social media. Later, the police registered a complaint against officials of Yummo ice cream. The forensic report of the finger revealed that it belonged to an employee of the ice cream manufacturing unit, reported Hindustan Times earlier.

In another incident, a woman from Noida claimed to find a frozen centipede inside an Amul Ice Cream tub, which she had ordered via Blinkit. The woman made the claims on social media while sharing the photo and video of the ice cream tub. The incident garnered a huge backlash on social media.

After the incident, Amul reacted to the complaint and contacted the customer for further assistance. In a public statement, the company detailed the action taken in the matter and said that it had requested the customer to provide the ice cream tub, but the same could not be retrieved. The company also assured of investigating the matter from all angles after retrieving the ice cream tub.

