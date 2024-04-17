Spiderman actor Tom Holland's X account hacked, fake cryptocurrency post sparks confusion — netizens react
Not Hollywood gossip, Zendaya or Spiderman, now-deleted posts from his hacked account have instead pushed actor Tom Holland into the spotlight. From confusion over crypto-partnership to unidentified selfie, take a look at how the internet reacted.
Tom Holland, the 27-year-old actor known for his portrayal of Spider-Man in Marvel's newest franchise, has found himself at the centre of online buzz once again. However, this time, it wasn't due to any Hollywood gossip, news about partner Zendaya, or superhero movie teasers.