Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer leaks online; writer Chris Miller reacts to unfinished footage

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has become the latest major Hollywood film to reportedly suffer an unauthorised trailer leak, months before the animated sequel is scheduled to reach cinemas.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer gets leaked The trailer for the third instalment in Sony’s acclaimed Spider-Verse franchise reportedly appeared on Twitter/X this week. The film is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on June 18, 2027.

Co-writer and producer Chris Miller addressed the leaked material on Friday, distancing himself from the footage and making clear that what appeared online was not the finished version of the film.

“Not a fan of unfinished, not fully rendered footage (sic).”

The reported leak has nevertheless generated considerable discussion among fans of the franchise, with reactions ranging from excitement over the next chapter of Miles Morales’ story to speculation about what the footage could reveal.

One fan wrote, “Spider man genuinely top 10 fiction of all time, everytime they drop whether it’s a show, movie, comic, game or collab it’s always. HIT (sic)”

Another reacted, “I thought it was gonna be bait (sic)”

A third wrote, “The greatest Animated Trilogy is upon us. 🙏🏾 (sic)”

Other reactions included, “We rlly boutta witness a generational Spider-Man film 😭” and “This is the best thing ive ever seen ever! 😲😲😲😲😲😲😲 (sic)”

One fan also joked about the apparent interaction between versions of the same character, “Deada*s the funniest interaction I’ve seen between two of the same people😂 (sic)”

Another reaction focused on the wider multiverse mythology, “I like how this implies that Sony is a Universial constant across all dimentions (sic).”

One fan went as far as comparing the upcoming film with Marvel’s next live-action Spider-Man outing, writing, “This might be the film that can potentially beat brand new day (sic)”

The response reflects the anticipation surrounding the film, which follows the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

About the Spider-Verse franchise Released in 2018, Into the Spider-Verse introduced audiences to Miles Morales, a teenager who becomes Spider-Man and is drawn into a multiverse involving several different versions of the superhero. The film was widely praised for its distinctive animation, storytelling and approach to the Spider-Man mythology, and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, released in 2023, expanded the story considerably, bringing Miles into conflict with a wider network of Spider-People and ending on a major cliffhanger. The film follows Miles as he travels across alternate dimensions and encounters different versions of Spider-Man, while his relationship with Gwen Stacy becomes increasingly important to the story.

Beyond the Spider-Verse is expected to continue directly from those events and conclude Miles’ central storyline in the animated trilogy. The project has faced multiple delays since the second film, with its release date ultimately set for 18 June 2027.

The reported leak also comes amid a broader run of high-profile film footage appearing online without authorisation. In recent weeks, footage connected to The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day was reportedly circulated on X following their theatrical releases.

The Spider-Man franchise has faced similar incidents before. The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked online weeks before its official public debut in 2021.