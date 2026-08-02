Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3: Tom Holland film eyes a massive $470 million debut globally

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is continuing its strong global theatrical run, with the latest estimates placing its worldwide opening weekend between $465 million and $470 million.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day global box office collection Day 3 The film has recorded robust early business across international markets, where it is projected to contribute a significant share of its global debut. Final Day 3 figures are still being compiled in several territories, and the worldwide total could change as studios consolidate weekend collections.

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China has emerged as one of the film’s largest overseas markets. Early estimates indicate that Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned more than $71 million in the territory, where it opened at the top of the box office. The strong start has positioned the film for a potentially historic opening weekend in the market, with projections suggesting that its China total could approach $150 million by the end of the opening frame.

The film has also drawn substantial audiences across Europe and Latin America. The United Kingdom, Mexico, France and Brazil have been among the major overseas contributors, reflecting the continued global appeal of the Spider-Man franchise.

Early figures from international markets showed particularly strong momentum in China, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France and Brazil. The film reportedly earned around $35 million in China during its initial overseas launch period, followed by approximately $7.75 million in the United Kingdom, more than $7 million in Mexico, about $6.75 million in France and around $5 million in Brazil.

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The figures have continued to rise as the film expanded through the weekend. International box-office estimates currently place its overseas opening between $270 million and $300 million, although final territory-wise totals have not yet been released.

The film’s overseas performance is expected to play a decisive role in determining the scale of its global debut. The Spider-Man franchise has historically performed strongly across international markets, particularly in Europe, Latin America and parts of Asia.

In the United States and Canada, Brand New Day has also opened to strong demand. The film recorded an estimated $168 million through previews and its opening day, placing it among the year’s biggest launches and ahead of several earlier projections.

India has contributed to the film’s early worldwide momentum, although the international box-office story is being driven by its broad performance across multiple territories. The film has recorded a strong opening in the country, where its three-day net collection had crossed ₹150 crore by Saturday evening.

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With collections still being reported from several markets, the final worldwide opening weekend figure is expected to provide a clearer picture of whether Spider-Man: Brand New Day can reach the upper end of current projections. The film’s overseas performance, particularly in China and other major international territories, will remain central to its global box-office trajectory.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.