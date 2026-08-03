Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 4: Peter Parker set to swing into the $1 billion club globally

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day has swung into the record books with the second-largest global opening weekend of all time.
The latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has earned $927 million worldwide in its opening weekend, according to figures reported by Variety. The film’s debut places it behind only Avengers: Endgame, which opened to $1.2 billion globally in 2019.
The achievement also puts Brand New Day comfortably ahead of Avengers: Infinity War, which previously held the third-largest worldwide opening with $640 million. The scale of the debut underlines the continued box office strength of Spider-Man, one of cinema’s most commercially successful superhero characters.
The film generated $572 million across 66 international markets, while its domestic opening reached $355 million. The overseas performance accounted for the larger share of its global earnings, with several major territories delivering record-breaking or franchise-leading starts.
China emerged as the film’s biggest international market, contributing $121 million during the opening weekend. The United Kingdom followed with $49 million, while Mexico generated $38.3 million. South Korea added $25 million to the international total.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day also set opening-weekend benchmarks in several other markets. The film earned $26.6 million in France, $31.8 million in India, $23.8 million in Brazil and $15.6 million in Spain.
The strong performance in China is particularly significant for the film’s long-term box office prospects. Hollywood releases have delivered inconsistent results in the market in recent years, but Spider-Man has continued to maintain considerable popularity among mainland audiences.
With such a substantial launch, Brand New Day is now being positioned as a potential contender to cross the $2 billion mark globally. Only seven films in cinema history have achieved that milestone, placing the latest Spider-Man release on a path towards an exceptionally rare box office record.
The film follows Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned approximately $1.9 billion worldwide after its release in 2021 despite not receiving a theatrical release in China.
The earlier film benefited from the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Spider-Man, while Brand New Day marks a new chapter for Holland’s Peter Parker.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Holland’s fourth standalone film as the web-slinger. The cast includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman and Mark Ruffalo.
The film’s record-setting opening has established a strong foundation for its theatrical run, with its performance in China and other major international markets expected to play a key role in determining whether it can reach the $2 billion milestone.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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