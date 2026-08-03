Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 4: Peter Parker set to swing into the $1 billion club globally

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day has swung into the record books with the second-largest global opening weekend of all time.
The latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has earned $927 million worldwide in its opening weekend, according to figures reported by Variety. The film’s debut places it behind only Avengers: Endgame, which opened to $1.2 billion globally in 2019.
The achievement also puts Brand New Day comfortably ahead of Avengers: Infinity War, which previously held the third-largest worldwide opening with $640 million. The scale of the debut underlines the continued box office strength of Spider-Man, one of cinema’s most commercially successful superhero characters.
The film generated $572 million across 66 international markets, while its domestic opening reached $355 million. The overseas performance accounted for the larger share of its global earnings, with several major territories delivering record-breaking or franchise-leading starts.
China emerged as the film’s biggest international market, contributing $121 million during the opening weekend. The United Kingdom followed with $49 million, while Mexico generated $38.3 million. South Korea added $25 million to the international total.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day also set opening-weekend benchmarks in several other markets. The film earned $26.6 million in France, $31.8 million in India, $23.8 million in Brazil and $15.6 million in Spain.
The strong performance in China is particularly significant for the film’s long-term box office prospects. Hollywood releases have delivered inconsistent results in the market in recent years, but Spider-Man has continued to maintain considerable popularity among mainland audiences.
With such a substantial launch, Brand New Day is now being positioned as a potential contender to cross the $2 billion mark globally. Only seven films in cinema history have achieved that milestone, placing the latest Spider-Man release on a path towards an exceptionally rare box office record.
The film follows Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned approximately $1.9 billion worldwide after its release in 2021 despite not receiving a theatrical release in China.
The earlier film benefited from the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Spider-Man, while Brand New Day marks a new chapter for Holland’s Peter Parker.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Holland’s fourth standalone film as the web-slinger. The cast includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman and Mark Ruffalo.
The film’s record-setting opening has established a strong foundation for its theatrical run, with its performance in China and other major international markets expected to play a key role in determining whether it can reach the $2 billion milestone.