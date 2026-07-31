Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Day 1: Tom Holland film opens strong, eyes ₹70 cr net in India

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' swung to a massive opening at the Indian box office, collecting an estimated ₹60.60 crore net on its first day in theatres.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office day 1 According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Tom Holland-led superhero film recorded an estimated India gross collection of ₹72.44 crore on Day 1. The film was screened across 17,250 shows in six languages, with the English and Hindi versions accounting for the bulk of its opening-day earnings.

The English version led the collections with an estimated ₹32.25 crore net, registering an average occupancy of 55% across 7,987 shows. The Hindi-dubbed version followed closely with ₹22 crore net and an exceptionally strong occupancy of 95% across 6,977 shows.

The figures underline the broad appeal of the Spider-Man franchise in India, where the film drew substantial audiences not only for its original English version but also for its Hindi release.

Among the southern-language versions, the Telugu edition collected an estimated ₹3.25 crore net with 65% occupancy across 995 shows. The Tamil version earned around ₹3 crore net and recorded 66% occupancy from 1,168 shows.

The Malayalam version collected an estimated ₹7 lakh, while the Kannada version earned approximately ₹3 lakh. Both releases had comparatively limited show counts.

The strong opening followed an impressive advance-booking run. The film sold more than 5.80 lakh tickets across the PVR INOX and Cinepolis national chains before its release, signalling substantial demand for Holland’s return as Peter Parker. Earlier trade reports had projected an opening-day collection in the range of ₹55 crore to ₹60 crore net.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is Holland’s fourth standalone outing as the Marvel superhero and follows the events of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. The film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

The film has also generated strong interest overseas. According to Sacnilk, it collected an estimated $35 million in China, marking one of the biggest openings for a non-Chinese film in the country during the post-pandemic period. It also earned around $7.8 million in the United Kingdom, $4.8 million in South Korea and $4.6 million in Italy on its opening day.

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Early international projections have placed the film’s global opening in the range of $465 million to $550 million, although final worldwide figures are expected to depend heavily on its North American debut and the performance of key overseas markets.

The film has also received a positive response from critics, recording a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on early reviews. Critics have largely praised its emotional stakes, action sequences and Holland’s performance as an older and more isolated Peter Parker.