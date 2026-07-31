Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Day 1: Tom Holland film opens strong, eyes ₹70 cr net in India

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' swung to a massive opening at the Indian box office, collecting an estimated ₹60.60 crore net on its first day in theatres.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office day 1 According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Tom Holland-led superhero film recorded an estimated India gross collection of ₹72.44 crore on Day 1. The film was screened across 17,250 shows in six languages, with the English and Hindi versions accounting for the bulk of its opening-day earnings.

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The English version led the collections with an estimated ₹32.25 crore net, registering an average occupancy of 55% across 7,987 shows. The Hindi-dubbed version followed closely with ₹22 crore net and an exceptionally strong occupancy of 95% across 6,977 shows.

The figures underline the broad appeal of the Spider-Man franchise in India, where the film drew substantial audiences not only for its original English version but also for its Hindi release.

Among the southern-language versions, the Telugu edition collected an estimated ₹3.25 crore net with 65% occupancy across 995 shows. The Tamil version earned around ₹3 crore net and recorded 66% occupancy from 1,168 shows.

The Malayalam version collected an estimated ₹7 lakh, while the Kannada version earned approximately ₹3 lakh. Both releases had comparatively limited show counts.

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The strong opening followed an impressive advance-booking run. The film sold more than 5.80 lakh tickets across the PVR INOX and Cinepolis national chains before its release, signalling substantial demand for Holland’s return as Peter Parker. Earlier trade reports had projected an opening-day collection in the range of ₹55 crore to ₹60 crore net.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is Holland’s fourth standalone outing as the Marvel superhero and follows the events of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. The film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

The film has also generated strong interest overseas. According to Sacnilk, it collected an estimated $35 million in China, marking one of the biggest openings for a non-Chinese film in the country during the post-pandemic period. It also earned around $7.8 million in the United Kingdom, $4.8 million in South Korea and $4.6 million in Italy on its opening day.

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Early international projections have placed the film’s global opening in the range of $465 million to $550 million, although final worldwide figures are expected to depend heavily on its North American debut and the performance of key overseas markets.

The film has also received a positive response from critics, recording a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on early reviews. Critics have largely praised its emotional stakes, action sequences and Holland’s performance as an older and more isolated Peter Parker.

With a ₹60.60 crore net opening in India and strong advance sales supporting its first weekend, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ has begun its theatrical run on a high note. Its performance over the coming days will determine whether it can sustain the momentum and emerge as one of the biggest Hollywood releases in India.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.