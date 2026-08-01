Spider-Man Brand New Day characters explained: Meet Peter, MJ, Ned and the heroes shaping his new chapter

Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day returns to a version of Peter Parker who has lost almost every personal connection that once defined his life.

Meet the characters of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ With the world having forgotten his identity, Peter is forced to live with the knowledge that MJ and Ned Leeds have moved on without any memory of the friendship and love they once shared. The film explores the emotional consequences of that sacrifice while placing Spider-Man alongside familiar Marvel figures and introducing several new characters whose stories become closely connected to his own.

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Peter Parker/Spider-Man — Tom Holland Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is at his most emotionally vulnerable in Brand New Day. Four years after the events of No Way Home, Peter continues to carry the sadness and isolation created by Doctor Strange’s spell, which erased him from the memories of everyone who knew him.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the main character changes for Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? ⌵ In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter Parker, portrayed by Tom Holland, is emotionally vulnerable and isolated after a spell cast by Doctor Strange erases him from everyone's memory. He struggles with the loss of his close relationships, particularly with MJ and Ned. 2 How does MJ's character evolve in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? ⌵ MJ, played by Zendaya, has changed significantly; she no longer remembers Peter Parker or their past, and she is now in a relationship with someone else. The film presents her as more mature while retaining her distinctive humor. 3 What role does Ned Leeds play in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? ⌵ Ned Leeds, played by Jacob Batalon, moves on with his life after high school but feels something is missing. He creates a Spider-Man tracker to find and thank the superhero for saving him and his friends. 4 Why is Frank Castle's dynamic with Spider-Man important in the film? ⌵ Frank Castle, portrayed by Jon Bernthal, introduces humor and tension through his brother-like relationship with Spider-Man. Their opposing views on justice highlight the differences in their moral codes, adding depth to Spider-Man's character. 5 What emotional themes are explored in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? ⌵ The film delves into themes of loss, sacrifice, and connection, showcasing Peter's grief over lost relationships while illustrating his journey to find new purpose and support for others, despite his own emotional turmoil.

Watching MJ and Ned live seemingly complete lives without him becomes one of the film’s most painful emotional threads. Yet Peter’s grief does not diminish his compassion. He remains determined to protect others, even when he is struggling to protect himself.

The film presents a kinder and more selfless Spider-Man, with Peter repeatedly choosing care and responsibility over anger and personal hurt.

Michelle Jones “MJ” Watson — Zendaya Zendaya returns as MJ, but her relationship with Peter has changed completely. She has no memory of Peter Parker or the experiences and feelings they shared before the events of No Way Home.

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MJ is now living with Ned and has entered a new relationship with a character played by Eman Esfandi. While she retains her distinctive dark humour and unconventional personality, the film also presents a more mature version of the character.

Her scenes with Peter carry an underlying emotional tension because he remembers their past while she does not.

Ned Leeds — Jacob Batalon Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds has continued with his life after attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with MJ. However, despite appearing to have moved forward, Ned and MJ still seem to sense that something is missing.

Ned has created a Spider-Man tracker - Spidey Tracker - in an attempt to identify the superhero and thank him for saving him and his friends during their high-school years.

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One of the film’s quieter moments brings Spider-Man, MJ and Ned together in the latter pair’s apartment. As they build Lego sets, exchange jokes and make references only they understand, the interaction briefly recreates the ease of their old friendship — even though Ned doesn't remember why the connection feels so natural.

Frank Castle/The Punisher — Jon Bernthal Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle shares an unexpectedly humorous, brother-like dynamic with Spider-Man.

The film establishes that Spider-Man previously saved Castle during a confrontation on Staten Island, creating a connection between the two characters. However, Frank does not know Spider-Man’s true identity.

Their opposing approaches to justice create much of the tension between them. Frank is willing to kill those he considers dangerous, while Peter remains committed to saving lives and preventing further harm.

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Viewers familiar with Bernthal’s darker portrayal of the character in The Punisher may notice a significant tonal shift in Brand New Day, particularly in the way Frank interacts with Peter.

Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk/Savage Hulk — Mark Ruffalo Mark Ruffalo returns as Bruce Banner, who is now working as a professor at Empire State University.

Banner is living a relatively calm life after developing an inhibitor designed to suppress gamma radiation and keep the more destructive Savage Hulk under control. The technology builds on ideas previously explored in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The film features both Smart Hulk and Savage Hulk, bringing renewed attention to Banner’s continuing struggle to balance his human identity with the destructive force within him.

Detective Jean DeWolff — Liza Colón-Zayas Liza Colón-Zayas plays NYPD detective Jean DeWolff, a committed ally who assists Spider-Man during the film’s central conflict.

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DeWolff’s relationship with Spider-Man develops beyond a conventional police-superhero partnership. In several moments, she becomes a protective and almost maternal presence, urging Spider-Man to rest and challenging his tendency to carry every burden alone.

EV — Voiced by Naomi Watts Naomi Watts voices EV, an artificial intelligence created by Peter Parker to serve as his personal assistant.

The character follows the tradition of Marvel’s AI companions, including Tony Stark’s JARVIS and FRIDAY, as well as GRIOT, Shuri’s artificial intelligence system. EV provides Peter with technological support while reflecting his growing independence following the loss of the people and resources that once supported him.

Spoiler characters Jean Grey — Sadie Sink Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey is presented as a deeply traumatised character whose story differs sharply from earlier cinematic portrayals of the X-Men figure, including Famke Janssen’s version.

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Jean is searching for her sister, Sara Grey, who was taken by the Department of Damage Control because of her telepathic and telekinetic abilities.

Initially, Jean and Spider-Man do not understand each other’s motives. She repeatedly manipulates Peter and uses his abilities to further her search, while Peter remains unaware of the full extent of her experiences.

Their relationship changes after Peter learns what she has endured. His decision to protect Jean becomes a turning point in her story, while she later helps keep him alive. The dynamic suggests a new stage in Peter’s journey, with the former protégé beginning to take on the role of a protector and mentor for someone else.

Almost like, he is her Tony Stark for now.

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Yelena Belova/Black Widow — Florence Pugh Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova appears as a member of the New Avengers and becomes an important source of support for Peter.

Trained in the Red Room as a Black Widow assassin, Yelena brings experience and emotional resilience to her interactions with Spider-Man. She acts as a mentor-like figure and assists Peter when he is at one of the most difficult points in his life.

Bill Metzger — Tramell Tillman Tramell Tillman plays Bill Metzger, the head of the Department of Damage Control, which is responsible for monitoring superpowered individuals.

After a breakout at a DODC facility, Metzger turns to Spider-Man for help in confronting an invisible threat. That threat is Jean Grey, whose presence can be sensed by Peter because of his abilities.

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The conflict places Spider-Man between the authorities pursuing Jean and a young woman whose actions are shaped by her search for her missing sister.

Aunt May — Marisa Tomei Although Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May appears through flashbacks, her presence remains central to Peter’s emotional journey.

May continues to serve as Peter’s moral anchor, particularly as he begins to understand Jean’s pain. Their shared experiences of loss help Peter recognise that Jean needs protection and support rather than judgement.

By sharing May’s memory with Jean, Peter extends the compassion and guidance that shaped him to someone else. The moment reinforces one of the film’s central ideas: even after losing the people closest to him, Peter continues to carry their influence forward.

Ultimately, Spider-Man: Brand New Day uses its expanding cast to explore Peter’s life after loss. While familiar characters represent the relationships he can no longer reclaim, new allies and unexpected connections give him a renewed sense of purpose — and a chance to become the source of support that others once were for him.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.