Spider-Man Brand New Day leaks online: Millions watch Tom Holland film before X takes it down

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the latest major Hollywood release to be leaked online after a high-quality unauthorised copy of the film circulated on X and reached millions of users before being taken down.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day leaks online The bootleg was uploaded by an account identified as Fredrick Bryan at approximately 6.05 am Pacific Time. The post reportedly reached 5.9 million accounts and received more than 143,000 likes and 10,000 reposts before it was removed at around 3.25 pm PT.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the leak of Spider-Man: Brand New Day online? ⌵ The leak of Spider-Man: Brand New Day was attributed to a high-quality unauthorised upload by an account on X, reaching millions of users before being removed. 2 Why did Spider-Man: Brand New Day still perform well at the box office despite the leak? ⌵ The film attracted strong audience interest and recorded major box office success, suggesting that the leak did not significantly impact its theatrical performance. 3 How long did the unauthorised copy of Spider-Man: Brand New Day remain available online? ⌵ The unauthorised copy of the film was available for over seven hours before it was taken down. 4 Should studios be concerned about leaks like that of Spider-Man: Brand New Day? ⌵ Yes, studios should be concerned, as rapid reposting of leaked content complicates efforts to protect copyright and prevent unauthorised distribution. 5 What is the significance of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's opening weekend box office collections? ⌵ The film's opening weekend collections are significant as they indicate its worldwide momentum and potential longevity in theaters, with early estimates suggesting it could earn between $465 million and $470 million globally.

The unauthorised upload remained available for more than seven hours, allowing the film to spread widely across the platform while it was still in its opening weekend. Copies were also uploaded by several other accounts, although many of those posts were removed shortly after appearing online.

Studios typically issue copyright infringement notices against accounts that distribute unauthorised copies of newly released films. However, the rapid reposting of popular content can make it difficult for rights holders and social-media platforms to remove every copy as it emerges.

The leak comes as the latest Spider-Man film attracts strong attention at cinemas worldwide. The film has recorded a major opening at the box office despite the unauthorised copy circulating online, suggesting that the leak has not had an immediate or visible effect on its theatrical performance.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day is not the first major studio release to face a high-profile leak on X. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey was also uploaded to the platform last week, with a high-quality bootleg reportedly reaching more than 2.1 million views within about two-and-a-half hours before it was removed. The account responsible for the upload was later suspended.

Also Read | The Odyssey leaked on X as pirated copy draws 2.1 million views

About the film The latest film marks Tom Holland’s return as Peter Parker following Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released in 2021. The story takes place four years after the earlier film and follows Peter as he lives alone after choosing to erase himself from the memories of those closest to him.

As Spider-Man, Peter continues protecting New York City while confronting a new threat and dealing with changes to his powers that could place his future in danger.

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Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film features Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman and Mark Ruffalo alongside Holland. It is the fourth MCU Spider-Man film led by Holland and the 38th feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios and Pascal Pictures, Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiered at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 27 July. It was released in India on 30 July and opened in the United States on 31 July.

The original upload has since been removed, although the scale of its reach highlights the continuing challenge studios face in preventing unauthorised copies of major films from spreading rapidly across social-media platforms.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.