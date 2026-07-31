Spider-Man ending explained: Spoiler alert; here's what the post-credits scene means and more

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'.

The ending of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' brings Peter Parker back to the people he lost following the events of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', although neither MJ nor Ned appear to fully recover their memories of him.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Ending Explained Instead, the film suggests that some connections may survive even when the memories attached to them have been erased. Through a broken necklace, a familiar handshake and an unexpected signal from outer space, the closing moments leave Peter’s personal future open while setting up a potentially larger conflict for Spider-Man.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What emotional significance does the broken necklace have in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? ⌵ The broken necklace symbolizes Peter Parker's connection to MJ, suggesting that emotional bonds may persist even when memories are erased, highlighting the depth of their relationship. 2 Why do Peter and Ned seem to have unfinished connections in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? ⌵ Their interactions indicate that although their memories of each other may be compromised, certain familiar gestures, like their handshake, trigger unexplainable recognition, suggesting underlying emotional ties. 3 How does the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Brand New Day hint at future conflicts? ⌵ The post-credits scene reveals a Spider-Man tracker detecting a presence outside Earth, indicating that Peter's upcoming challenges may extend beyond his immediate world and potentially involve multiverse threats. 4 What does Peter Parker's journey represent in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? ⌵ Peter’s journey illustrates the theme of hope and the belief in a future despite loss, as he strives to reconnect with those he has lost while navigating new challenges. 5 Should viewers expect a direct continuation of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's storyline in future films? ⌵ Yes, the film ends with a message indicating that Spider-Man will return, suggesting continued exploration of Peter's journey and potential multiverse conflicts in upcoming stories.

One of the film’s most emotional moments centres on the Black Dahlia necklace Peter bought for MJ during their school trip to Europe in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Peter had intended to give MJ the necklace before becoming involved in his battle with Mysterio. He eventually entrusted it to Happy Hogan for safekeeping. When Peter and MJ reunited after the fight, however, Peter discovered that the necklace had been damaged.

MJ’s response gave the object a deeper meaning. Rather than being disappointed, she told Peter that she preferred it in its broken form.

The necklace later appeared again in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with MJ continuing to wear it. At the end of Brand New Day, MJ is seen sitting alone on a rooftop while holding the necklace. Although her memories of Peter have not returned, the moment suggests she still feels an unexplained emotional connection to the object and perhaps to the person who gave it to her.

The scene does not confirm that MJ remembers Peter. Instead, it leaves open the possibility that their bond exists beyond the memories erased by Doctor Strange’s spell.

Peter’s reunion with Ned follows a similarly understated approach.

Ned is sitting and eating at a local deli when Peter enters. Peter initially arrives to buy a bouquet but decides to reconnect with his former best friend before continuing with his plans. Ned recognises him as the man who brought flowers to his and MJ’s housewarming party, but does not appear to remember the years they spent together.

Peter smiles and offers Ned his hand. When Ned accepts, Peter begins their familiar secret handshake. Ned instinctively follows each movement, despite having no conscious memory of learning it.

After the handshake is complete, Peter smiles before Ned unexpectedly says, “Peter”.

The moment suggests that Ned’s memories have not fully returned. However this can mean two things:

His reaction indicates that some part of their friendship remains, with the familiar movement triggering a sense of recognition that he cannot immediately explain. He put two and two together and recalled the time MJ had called Spider-Man “Peter” while the three were hanging out at her and Ned’s apartment. He then realised that this was most likely the Peter she had been talking about. The scene also offers Peter his clearest sign yet that the people he lost may still find their way back to him.

The post-credits scene then shifts the focus away from Peter’s personal life and towards a possible new threat.

The Spider-Man tracker created by Ned detects a Spider-Man outside Earth. The identity of the person being tracked is not revealed, leaving open whether the signal belongs to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker or another version of the character.

The development could also carry implications for the wider Spider-Man multiverse. No Way Home brought together Holland’s Peter with the versions played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, while also establishing the dangers created when different realities collide.

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The post-credits scene does not confirm which Spider-Man is in space or explain why the tracker has detected the signal. However, it indicates that Peter’s next challenge may extend far beyond New York City.

The film ends with the message, “Spider-Man will return.” Whether he returns in a fifth standalone film or in Avengers: Doomsday remains to be seen.

Produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios and Pascal Pictures, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is the fourth MCU Spider-Man film led by Holland and follows 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman and Mark Ruffalo.