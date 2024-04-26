'Spiderman' in legal trouble: Delhi Police books 20-year-old man over dangerous riding for Instagram Reels
In the viral video, the duo dressed as 'Spiderman' can be seen riding a bike without a helmet and performing dangerous stunts on the roads of Delhi
Delhi Traffic Police booked a 20-year-old man for allegedly performing stunts on the national capital's roads after he was dressed as the popular superhero Spiderman. The police action came after a video went viral on the internet showing the man and his female friend riding a bike without a helmet and performing stunts.