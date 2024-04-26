Delhi Traffic Police booked a 20-year-old man for allegedly performing stunts on the national capital's roads after he was dressed as the popular superhero Spiderman. The police action came after a video went viral on the internet showing the man and his female friend riding a bike without a helmet and performing stunts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The individuals involved in this dangerous act have been identified as 20-year-old Aditya Verma, who was perilously riding the bike in the viral video while dressed as 'Spiderman.' His 19-year-old female friend Anjali was also present during the stunt and can be seen riding pillion in the video. The police have informed that this incident, which put not only their lives but also the lives of others at risk, occurred on the Urban Extension Road-II, a mere stone's throw away from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

In the viral video, the duo can be seen riding a bike without a helmet and performing dangerous stunts on the road. The police said the bike didn't have a registration plate, and they were riding without the required safety gear. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Traffic Police has booked Aditya Verma under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 5/180, 194D, 3/181, 177, 125(2) CMVR/177, 184 MV Act, 50,51 CMVR/39/192 MV Act, and 209 MV Act.

In popular internet culture, many people are seen opting for unsafe riding and driving practices to gain more likes and followers on social media platforms. The authorities are more active in taking action in such cases as they don't want other youngsters to get motivated by such events and perform dangerous stunts for social media attention.

A 19-year-old dies while making the reel In a tragic incident from the Uttar Pradesh capital, Lucknow, a 19-year-old teen died after falling in a water tank while making a reel for a social media platform. While elaborating on the incident, the police said that the accident occurred when Shivansh Agarwal climbed on a water tank with his friend while making a reel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!