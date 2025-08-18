Optical illusion challenge: Can you find the hidden parrot in 15 seconds?

Optical illusions often trick our brains and eyes. This new viral image is also an illusion like this. In the picture, you can see a lush tree with green leaves and branches, but the challenge is that in this natural camouflage, a parrot is hidden, which looks almost invisible to the naked eye.

Your task is simple. In just 15 seconds, you have to find the hidden parrot. Only one per cent of people in the world can solve this quickly. The image was first shared on Reddit.

Optical illusion: Why this test is special Scientists and researchers around the world often use optical illusions to study how the human brain works. These puzzles test how fast your mind can pick up details, how focused your attention is, and how sharp your observation skills are.

Solving puzzles like this not only sharpens the brain but also tests patience and concentration. People who are successful in cracking this challenge have exceptional visual intelligence and can notice the smallest of details, which many people often miss.

Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden parrot? Take a careful look at the image. Follow the branches, check between the leaves, and keep your eyes steady. The parrot is sitting right there. If you can spot it within 15 seconds, you truly have eagle-like vision

Optical illusion: Answer revealed Look again at the upper right section of the image, near the cluster of branches. The parrot is perched there, blending perfectly with the leaves.

If you found it, congratulations, you are among the rare one per cent who solved this tricky illusion in record time. If not, you can practice solving more such puzzles daily to improve your cognitive skills.

FAQs Where is the parrot hidden in the picture? You can spot the parrot between the leaves and branches.

Why is this puzzle called an optical illusion? The puzzle is called an optical illusion because the leaves and branches confuse the brain and eyes, and the parrot is hidden among them.

