Technology has been making advances at a dizzying pace, so much so that it has become irreplaceable to most of us. It is almost impossible to imagine a life without mobile phones and its applications. Spotify is one such app.

The music app recently left netizens in shock and awe after a viral Reddit post about its response went viral.

In the post, the person shared her attempt to delete her late mother's account from the music app.

“I cancelled my dead moms Spotify and it did not go as expected,” she wrote.

The app asked her why she was deleting the account, giving her some options like excessive fees and technical reasons.

The person then typed out “I am dead” as the reason, on her mother's behalf.

To her surprise, the app said, “It’s difficult to say goodbye. But it’s easy to rejoin Premium at any moment”. Spotify also made a “goodbye” playlist for her mother with the hashtag “Spotify Cares”.

Here's how netizens reacted: Several Reddit users chimed in to share their experiences of having to cancel subscriptions for their deceased loved ones. A few users also found it absolutely hilarious while some users pointed out that Spotify does not personalise these texts, and anyone who cancels their subscriptions get the same message.

“I had to send a cease and desist to a main political party here (uk labour) to stop them threatening about membership fees after she died (two years of trying patiently to get them to stop),” a user said.

“This happened to me with Hulu. After I canceled it they said, ‘Goodbye, Charles, we will miss you!’ And they periodically send email saying ‘We miss you!’ Like yeah, I miss him, too,” another user shared.

“Planet fitness told me my boyfriend had to come in to cancel....after I told them he was dead?? Guy said idk it's policy,” a user added.

“Everyone gets the same response from them when you cancel, it’s not personalized,” a user pointed out.