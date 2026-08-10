Spotify said no to half-time, so he quit to become a distiller: Danish man's post goes viral — ‘last day in tech’

A Danish man has sparked a discussion on social media by announcing his decision to quit Spotify because the company refused to let him cut his work hours by half. Rasmus Dall announced his resignation in what social media users called "the most Scandinavian LinkedIn post ever" — referring to the country's social security and welfare system that is widely considered one of the best in the world.

Dall explained in the post that he had resigned from Spotify because the company refused to let him "go half time" so he could focus on building his own distillery.

In Denmark, part-time or half-time employees work fewer than the standard 37-hour full-time workweek. They are entitled to the same rights as full-time employees on a pro-rata basis.

"I Asked To Go Half Time" "Today was my last day at Spotify and possibly my last day in tech," Rasmus Dall said in his LinkedIn post, explaining that he quit the music streaming service provider because he no longer wanted to work full time.

"I wish to spend more time building my distillery (www.gedelille.dk) and as such I asked to go half time," he revealed. "This was denied and therefore I am no longer at Spotify."

Dall, who worked as a research scientist at Spotify, acknowledged that companies rarely want to hire half time employees, and that his decision to quit might sound the death knell for his career in tech.

"Since companies seldom wish to hire half time employees, this might be it for me and tech. It's been a ride and I am looking forward to my next chapter as a distiller of fruit and berry brandies from my own orchard," he wrote.

He ended his post by asking his LinkedIn connections to reach out if they knew of a suitable part-time role. "Otherwise, this is me, signing off from the hustle. Bye!" said Dall.

Post Sparks Debate The Danish man's post reached X, where it has reached half a million views and sparked a discussion on Scandinavian social security.

A user wrote, “I think you'll find that half-time, fractional employees are all the rage in tech these days (certainly in the startup world). There are opportunities out there if you want to do both. Best of luck on the next chapter!”

Another user commented, “Best of luck and congrats on finding a new purpose that is outside the world of tech. If I hear anything about a role, I'll let you know. It's not about part time or full time in my mind, it's far more about expertise, curiosity and drive. It will probably feel great to dream about something different for a while. The TTS world / or something adjacent will be here if you decide to come back to it - part time or however much.”