Spotify Wrapped 2025 for India is here: Here are the year’s most streamed songs, artists and podcasts

Spotify has released its annual Spotify Wrapped capturing the visually engaging summary of the users' listening habits on the platform. While the platform has already released a wrap of the top listening data globally, it has also released a separate 2025 Wrapped for the top songs, albums, singers and podcasts in India.

Spotify Wrapped 2025: India Spotify says that the popularity and consumption of I-Pop music in India with artists like Aditya Rikhari and Kushagra getting popular while Faheem Abdullah, Jasleen Royal and other similar artists were once again amongst the Top Songs list.

Love ballads and romance found a way with the audiences this year and made up for the top 10 tracks in the Top Songs list.

As for podcasts, Spotify says Horror, true crime, and self-help podcasts continued to dominate with popular options being Figuring Out with Raj Shamani, The Horror Show by Khooni Monday, and The Ranveer Show (Hindi).

View full Image Spotify Wrapped 2025

Most streamed artists in India 2025: 1) Arjit Singh

2) Pritam

3) Shreya Ghoshal

4) AR Rahman

5) Anirudh Ravichander

6) Sachin-Jigar

7) Alka Yagnik

8) Udit Narayan

9) Tanishk Bagchi

10) Masoom Sharma

Most streamed songs in India 2025: 1) Raanjhan by Sachet-Parampara

2) Finding Her by Kushagra, Bharath, Saaheal

3) Saiyaara (from “Saiyaara”) by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami, Irshad Kamil

4) Sahiba by Aditya Rikhari

5) Ishq by Faheem Abdullah, Rauhan Malik, Amir Ameer

6) Jo Tum Mere Ho by Anuv Jain

7) Ishq Hai by Anurag Saikia, Raj Shekhar, Romy, Amarabha Banerjee, Varun Jain, Madhubanti Bagchi

8) Apna Bana Le by Sachin-Jigar, Arijit Singh

9) Sahiba by Jasleen Royal, Stebin Ben, Priya Saraiya, Aditya Sharma

10) Tere Bina by A.R. Rahman, Chinmayi, Murtuza Khan, Qadir Khan

Most streamed albums in India 2025: 1) Saiyaara by Tanishk Bagchi l

2) Aashiqui 2 by Mithoon

3) ANIMAL by Manan Bhardwaj

4) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani by Pritam

5) Sanam Teri Kasam (OST) by Himesh Reshammiya

6) Lost;Found by Faheem Abdullah

7) Ek Villain by Mithoon

8) P-POP CULTURE by Karan Aujla

9) Making Memories by Karan Aujla

10) Love Aaj Kal by Pritam

Most streamed podcasts in India: 1) Figuring Out with Raj Shamani

2) The Horror Show by Khooni Monday

3) The Desi Crime Podcast

4) The Ranveer Show हिंदी

5) The Stories of Mahabharata

6) The Ranveer Show

7) Horror Time - Scary Stories in Hindi

8) SR PAY (True Crime Documentaries)

9) Pretkotha (Bengali Horror Podcast)