Spotify’s ‘green disco-ball’ logo has users pondering: ‘Is it an update or awful design choice?’

Spotify users have been reacting online after the streaming service temporarily replaced its signature green-and-black logo with a glittering disco ball design. The updated icon is part of Spotify’s 20th anniversary campaign titled “Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s)” and is only a limited-time visual change rather than a permanent rebrand.

Users split over Spotify’s new look The redesigned logo has triggered divided opinions across social media platforms.

Several users praised the anniversary makeover, with one Instagram user writing: “A green disco ball?!?! I love it!”

Another user commented: “Just updated mine, looks pretty dope.”

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However, not everyone welcomed the change. Some listeners initially believed the altered icon was caused by a bug or app malfunction.

A user on X wrote: “Waking up to see Spotify changed their app logo for their 20 year anniversary – I legit thought it had glitched out or something. Sorry, but I don’t like it.”

Another person added: “Yeah, legit, I thought it was updating on first glance.”

Some reactions were even more blunt, with one user simply posting: “Ew.”

Another commented, “Awful design choice that.”

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Another said, “I looked quickly and thought it was updating.”

Another shared: “I woke up to seeing it when I opened my phone, and i thought my screen was dirty.”

Spotify launches nostalgia-themed anniversary feature Alongside the temporary logo redesign, Spotify has introduced a new mobile-only in-app experience called “Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s).”

The feature allows listeners to revisit their music history on the platform through a personalised retrospective of their listening habits over the years.

Users will also receive a customised playlist featuring their top 120 songs along with individual play counts.

Spotify described the experience by saying: “This new, mobile-only in-app experience gives you a playful, nostalgia-driven look back at your music listening history.”

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Feature available across 144 markets The anniversary feature has been rolled out in 144 markets and supports 16 languages.

Users can access it by searching “Spotify 20” or “Party of the Year(s)” within the app, or through Spotify’s official website.

Each section of the experience includes shareable cards that can be saved or posted on social media platforms.

One X user described the feature as “more nostalgic than Wrapped”.

Editorial playlists also released As part of the celebrations, Spotify has also curated a collection of editorial playlists highlighting major musical eras, cultural trends, and defining moments from the last two decades.