In an unexpected slip, Netflix Korea hinted at the release date for Squid Game Season 3 in a now-deleted video. Fans are buzzing about potential cameos and the show's soaring popularity, making this leak a hot topic in the streaming world.

Squid Game 2 has taken the world by storm. The Korean drama series has been one of the most-watched series on the platform in just a few days of its release and its first season, released in 2021, had also received widespread appreciation.

With millions loving Squid Game Season 2, the audience is also excited to learn the details about Squid Game Season 3.

On New Year, some of these viewers received an unexpected gift from Netflix Korea. A video was uploaded on the company's YouTube channel which accidentally revealed the release date of the next season.

It was later deleted.

The video showed Young-hee, the iconic robot from the series, being relocated to a new setting. However, it encounters another robot Chul-soo.

The teaser was titled "Squid Game Season 3, 2025 Release", and its description briefly mentioned, "Watch 'Squid Game' on Netflix on June 27."

Netizens were quick to notice it and circulate over the internet.

"GUY THIS COMMENT CLAIMING THAT SQUID GAME SEASON 3 WILL RELEASE JUNE 27TH Thank to Netflix Korea uploaded it by accident and the video was deleted," a user wrote.

"#SquidGame3 already in the pipe," another wrote.

According to Bloomberg, the first season of Squid Game had generated $900 million in value for Netflix shortly after its debut in 2021.

Season 2 is set to compete for best TV series at the upcoming Golden Globes.

According to reports, Season 3 is likely to witness, Leonardo DiCaprio is set to make a cameo. However, Netflix has denied these claims. It said, "We also heard about Leonardo DiCaprio's appearance, but it's not true."