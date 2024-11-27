Set three years post-victory, the season introduces new participants and aims to explore deeper themes of survival and morality.

The wait is over for 'Squid Game' fans as the official trailer for season 2 is finally out. The makers of the global hit series released the trailer. The new season will premier on December 26.

In the trailer, Seong Gi-hun, a.k.a Player 456, is stepping back into the deadly survival arena. The new season promises to deliver more tension, drama, and life-or-death stakes.

In the trailer, Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, makes it clear why he's returning. When asked why he's back, he firmly says: "I'm trying to put an end to this game."

After winning the deadly games at the end of Season 1, Seong Gi-hun is back--this time with a mission. Armed with the horrifying knowledge of what the games are truly about, he aims to convince other players to opt out and end the deadly competition once and for all, while also trying to save their lives.

Watch Squid Game season 2 trailer here

Netizens reaction on the trailer The trailer for Squid Game Season 2 has sparked a wave of excitement among netizens,

“The "ONE MORE GAME!" chant has given me chills even after one watch of the trailer. It made me realize that Gi Hun is a gambling addict and it's why he was invited to play before since he was a nobody. Now he's not here because he wishes to win the prize, he wants to help the people struggling who were in a status similar to his."

"I appreciate the idea of Gi-hun stepping into a leadership role and guiding the players as a mentor."

Another said, “There are no words to described how HYPED i am for season 2"

One fan said, “"The game will not end unless the world changes." This line is unfortunately true, the Squid Games aren't just within the island, they're everywhere and exist amongst us."

"Can't wait to be traumatised again"

“I just know this season will be intense. Can't wait to watch it"

“Crumbs of Gyu, his character is a mystery"

About Squid Games Season 2 In a synopsis shared by Netflix, it wrote, "Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the states and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won."