SRH vs DC IPL 2026 LIVE score: Sunrisers look to dominate at home as Delhi Capitals chase momentum in high-stakes clash

SRH vs DC IPL 2026 LIVE score: Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals in a crucial IPL 2026 clash. With both teams looking to strengthen their position on the points table, the contest promises intensity, tactical battles, and moments of individual brilliance. SRH will rely on their home advantage, while DC aim to carry forward their momentum in what could be a defining game in their campaign.

SRH look to capitalize on familiar conditions and their balanced squad, while DC come in with confidence, banking on their in-form players to deliver under pressure. With explosive batting line-ups and quality bowling attacks on both sides, the match is set to shape up as a tightly contested battle that could go down to the wire.

Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora(w), Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Liam Livingstone, Smaran Ravichandran, Harsh Dubey, Dilshan Madushanka, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Ashutosh Sharma, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari