Yesterday SRH vs DC, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals clash?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 47 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash, riding on a record-setting batting display and a strong bowling effort. A scintillating century from Abhishek Sharma powered SRH to a daunting total, before a disciplined attack, led by Eshan Malinga, ensured the visitors never came close in the chase.

First innings: SRH set a daunting benchmark Sunrisers Hyderabad delivered a batting performance of the highest calibre, posting an imposing 242/2 after 20 overs and effectively taking control of the contest. The innings was built on a strong foundation in the powerplay, where the openers, Travis Head 37 (26) and Abhishek Sharma 135* (68), combined intent with calculated strokeplay to seize early momentum. SRH maintained tempo through the middle overs with Ishan Kishan 25 (13) and Heinrich Klaasen 37* (13), added crucial runs while capitalising on loose deliveries. The final phase saw a significant acceleration, with clean hitting and intelligent shot selection allowing them to push well beyond the 240-mark.

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Abhishek Sharma's brilliant knock At the heart of SRH’s innings was an unbeaten 135 from Abhishek Sharma, an innings that combined technical assurance with controlled aggression. He paced his knock with maturity, beginning with composure before gradually expanding his scoring range as the innings progressed.

Abhishek manipulated the field intelligently and punished anything marginally off line. His ability to shift gears seamlessly ensured that the scoring rate never dipped. He was well supported by Travis Head, who provided impetus at the top, while Heinrich Klaasen added a powerful late flourish.

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Second innings: DC struggle to sustain momentum In response, Delhi Capitals approached the chase with intent but were unable to sustain the required momentum against disciplined bowling and the mounting pressure of a steep target. KL Rahul 37 (23) and Nitish Rana 57 (30) looked to set the tone with proactive strokeplay, but neither could convert their starts into substantial contributions. The required rate continued to climb, forcing riskier options and leading to regular wickets. Despite brief resistance from the middle order, including Sameer Rizvi's 41 off 28 balls and Tristan Stubbs 27 off 16 deliveries, the lack of a sustained partnership meant DC were consistently playing catch-up. As the innings progressed, the contest slipped further away, with SRH maintaining control through tight lines and effective variations.

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Eshan Malinga's precision and impact The defining phase of the chase came through the incisive spell from Eshan Malinga, who finished with outstanding figures of 4/32. Malinga’s ability to vary pace and exploit conditions proved pivotal, as he removed key batters at crucial junctures. His double strike, dismissing Nitish Rana and David Miller 0 (1) in quick succession, halted DC’s progress and shifted momentum decisively. He later returned to claim the wickets of Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma 14 (10), effectively dismantling the middle and lower order. His spell was not merely about wickets but about control, ensuring that DC never found a pathway back into the contest.

In the end, Harsh Dubey took a three-wicket haul to restrict DC at 195/9, and SRH registered a convincing 47-run victory, underlining their authority across all phases of the game.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.