Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes OTT release date: How to watch the Telugu comedy movie online

Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes OTT: The Telugu comedy film which stars Vennela Kishore and Ananya Nagalla, is streaming on OTT. The film, which hit the big screens on Christmas Day, December 25 in 2024, disappeared from theaters shortly after its release.

Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes OTT: How to watch online Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes began streaming on ETV Win on January 24, 2025. Although the film underperformed at the Box Office, the makers managed to recover their investment and averted all financial losses after ETV Win acquired the OTT rights for the film, according to a report by OTTplay.

Advertisement

Also Read | Pushpa 2 OTT release: When and where to watch the Allu Arjun blockbuster

Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes Box Office collection Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes failed to mint even ₹1 crore on the opening day, and ended up earning only ₹3 lakhs, as per data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie slowed down further in the first week, making its India net collection reach only ₹84 lakhs, after which Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes disappeared from the theatres.

Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes film plot, crew In Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes, Ananya Nagalla played the female lead and earned praise for her performance. Over the past year, she’s taken on several interesting projects, and her role in the Telugu comedy movie marked another career milestone. Vennela Kishore, on the other hand, portrayed a small-time detective tasked with solving a case of missing women in his town.

Advertisement

Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes revolves around how a local detective (Vennela Kishore) cracks a high-profile case, which forms the heart of the film’s plot. The movie was produced by Vennapusa Ramana Reddy under the Sri Ganapathi Cinemas banner and features an ensemble cast including Siya Gautam, Sneha Gupta, Ravi Teja Mahadasyam, Prabhakar, and Muralidhar Goud in significant roles.

Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes controversy Before its release, the film made headlines when the makers accused lead actor Vennela Kishore of skipping promotional activities. Unfortunately, it received poor reviews and failed to perform well commercially.