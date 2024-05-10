Its a season of biographical movie and Bollywood's latest addition to this is 'Srikanth', which has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani and was released on 10 May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film is has a strong cast of Rajkumar Rao as Srikanth Bolla, who plays the role of a blind industrialist. The movie is garnering appreciation from all places including critics, audience and fans.

Apart from this, 'Srikanth' is also being called as Rajkumar's one of his finest performances, as dialogue delivery and facial expressions are appreciated a lot. Rao's attention to detail, including imitation of Bolla's eye twitching has caught people's attention too.

The movie also features Jyotika as his teacher, Alaya F as his girlfriend and others including Sharad Kelkar and Jameel Khan in supporting roles have lit the starcast.

'Srikanth' is also being lauded by audience who have admired Rajkumar's role and his performance.

Here are some reactions: Tamil superstar Suriya Sivakumar took to X and wrote, “.#Srikanth the film is a beautiful rollercoaster ride that’ll make us laugh cry & realise how one person can achieve so many things in life! #Respect @RajkummarRao for his sincere efforts & #TusharHianandani, Nidi & @Tseries congrats! & #Jyotika the kind of stories you’re part of is always too special Jo! Your presence makes everything around you so real! It’s an important film guys, do watch with your kids. In cinemas from today."

Anmol Jamwal commented, “#RajkummarRao is exceptional in #Srikanth : a sensitive performance in a film that only suffers due to its highlight like structure. The journey with so much hardship required more emotional resonance! The film benefits from the earnestness of its message! We are all equal ❤️ (Sic)" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A netizens said, "He doesn't require empathy but excellence & empowerment. @RajkummarRao as Srikant Bolla. #Srikanth movie."

Nishit Shaw wrote, ""#Srikanth First Half: GOOD. Initial part of the film is simply outstanding. Later, it somewhat moves away from its essence.Nevertheless, good. All eyes on the Second Half." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!