The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, experienced its first snowfall of the season, signalling the onset of winter. Visuals from Pulwama, Anantnag and Srinagar, witnessing snowfall have emerged on social media.

Parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall recently with a slight increase in minimum temperature, reported PTI citing officials. On Friday, a western disturbance hit Jammu and Kashmir that brought snowfall in several parts of Kashmir.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), slight rain is expected in the Jammu plains and higher parts of Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal due to the western disturbance. In the middle and higher parts of South and Central Kashmir, light snowfall is expected in the evening.

Due to the snowfall, the Srinagar-Leh Highway and Mughal Road are closed.

Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing intense cold-wave conditions with the minimum temperature settling below freezing point.

The water supply lines have frozen, and a thin layer of ice has covered the surface of water bodies, including the Dal Lake.

On Thursday night, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 7.3 degrees Celsius, lower from minus 7 degrees Celsius from the previous night.

Gulmarg, a skiing spot in north Kashmir, reported minus 6 degrees Celsius, whereas Pahalgam, the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius.

From December 29 to 31, the weather is expected to remain dry and slight snowfall is possible at isolated places in Kashmir from January 1 to 5. From Monday onwards, the temperatures may increase, according to the weather department.

Kashmir is currently witnessing ‘Chillai-Kalan’, which is the harshest period of winter. This period began on December 21.