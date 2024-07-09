Stag beetle for ₹75 lakh: Why this insect costs more than BMW and Audi?

Rare insect stag beetle can cost up to 75 lakh because of its unique appearance, medicinal use, and its association with good luck

Livemint
First Published9 Jul 2024, 01:41 PM IST
Stag Beetle is known to be one of the most expensive insects in the world.
Stag Beetle is known to be one of the most expensive insects in the world.

Have you ever imagined shedding 75 lakh for an insect? While most of us may think twice about spending this much in buying an insect, this stag beetle with powerful mandibles has grown significantly popular among collectors, with many of them willing to pay as high as 75 lakh for the creature. The high market demand for the stag beetle has made it one of the world's most expensive insects. As the beetle has become more expensive than several models of BMW and Audi, let's find out the exact reason behind the high demand for the insect.

Also Read | Arijit Singh wrote Vande Mataram: Street quiz answer leaves Internet divided

Symbol of good luck

According to media reports, the stag beetle has become one of the most expensive insects in the world. A person may have to spend as much as 75 lakh to purchase a single insect. The stag beetle is considered rare and is associated with good luck. Many people believe that owning one insect may bring sudden wealth.

Also Read | Governor Bose seeks report from Mamata Banerjee in Bengal couple video case

Unique characteristics of stag beetle

One of the unique characteristics of stag beetles is their unique appearance. The insect has large mandibles. According to an Economic Times report, the male stag beetle's mandibles resemble a stag's antlers. These mandibles are helpful when stag beetles fight for mating opportunities during their breeding season.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding invitation goes viral | Watch

Medicinal Use

Another reason which has increased stag beetle's market value is their significance in medicinal purposes. Stag beetles are employed in medicinal practices, reported ET. Apart from their medicinal use and unique appearance, these insects play a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance. They contribute to the decomposition process, thus aiding in the nutrient cycle and forest health.

Also Read | Can the viral 5/25/25 diet formula really aid weight loss?

Stag beetle lifespan

According to European Stag Beetle Monitoring Network, length of male stag beetles can range from 4 cm to 9 cm. Whereas the length of female stag beetles can range from 3 cm to 4 cm. These insects life span ranges from three to seven years. The vast majority of the time is spent as a larva underground creating tunnels, according to Natural History Museum. The female stag beetles have smaller jaws. Many times, researches confuse the female stag beetle with other species.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 01:41 PM IST
HomeNewstrendsStag beetle for ₹75 lakh: Why this insect costs more than BMW and Audi?

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

726.25
02:40 PM | 9 JUL 2024
28.3 (4.05%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.80
02:40 PM | 9 JUL 2024
0.65 (0.38%)

Bharat Electronics

331.85
02:40 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-2.3 (-0.69%)

GAIL India

228.15
02:40 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-2.35 (-1.02%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gland Pharma

2,033.75
02:32 PM | 9 JUL 2024
148.9 (7.9%)

KRBL

331.05
02:32 PM | 9 JUL 2024
22.25 (7.21%)

Caplin Point Laboratories

1,517.00
02:32 PM | 9 JUL 2024
96.65 (6.8%)

Welspun Living

162.70
02:32 PM | 9 JUL 2024
10.35 (6.79%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue