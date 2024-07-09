Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Stag beetle for 75 lakh: Why this insect costs more than BMW and Audi?

Stag beetle for ₹75 lakh: Why this insect costs more than BMW and Audi?

Livemint

Rare insect stag beetle can cost up to 75 lakh because of its unique appearance, medicinal use, and its association with good luck

Stag Beetle is known to be one of the most expensive insects in the world.

Have you ever imagined shedding 75 lakh for an insect? While most of us may think twice about spending this much in buying an insect, this stag beetle with powerful mandibles has grown significantly popular among collectors, with many of them willing to pay as high as 75 lakh for the creature. The high market demand for the stag beetle has made it one of the world's most expensive insects. As the beetle has become more expensive than several models of BMW and Audi, let's find out the exact reason behind the high demand for the insect.

Symbol of good luck

According to media reports, the stag beetle has become one of the most expensive insects in the world. A person may have to spend as much as 75 lakh to purchase a single insect. The stag beetle is considered rare and is associated with good luck. Many people believe that owning one insect may bring sudden wealth.

Unique characteristics of stag beetle

One of the unique characteristics of stag beetles is their unique appearance. The insect has large mandibles. According to an Economic Times report, the male stag beetle's mandibles resemble a stag's antlers. These mandibles are helpful when stag beetles fight for mating opportunities during their breeding season.

Medicinal Use

Another reason which has increased stag beetle's market value is their significance in medicinal purposes. Stag beetles are employed in medicinal practices, reported ET. Apart from their medicinal use and unique appearance, these insects play a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance. They contribute to the decomposition process, thus aiding in the nutrient cycle and forest health.

Stag beetle lifespan

According to European Stag Beetle Monitoring Network, length of male stag beetles can range from 4 cm to 9 cm. Whereas the length of female stag beetles can range from 3 cm to 4 cm. These insects life span ranges from three to seven years. The vast majority of the time is spent as a larva underground creating tunnels, according to Natural History Museum. The female stag beetles have smaller jaws. Many times, researches confuse the female stag beetle with other species.

