Standup comedian Samay Raina gets trolled after posting photos with Zakir Khan on Instagram; here’s why

Comedian Samay Raina performed in London on October 13, thanking fellow artists including Zakir Khan. Despite a successful show, social media users trolled the standup performer. Check out why.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated14 Oct 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Standup comedian Samay Raina gets trolled after posting photos with Zakir Khan; here’s why(Instagram/maisamayhoon)

Standup comedian Samay Raina performed in London on October 13. After the show, he posted a few photographs on his Instagram account while thanking a few people. One of them was Zakir Khan, who did a “surprise set” in his second show. Social media users started trolling Samay as soon as he posted the photos.

Zeppelin Entertainment hosted Samay Raina Live at Greenwood Theatre in London. The organisers said that the show would feature mostly the same material as last year. Samay planned to retire the material after the tour, it said.

“This is the last time you and your friends can watch him perform this show live! This show is super tight and tested around the world now! If you have seen it, do let your friends know about it!” Zeppelin said while specifically mentioning that the show was for 18+ audience.

“It was nothing short of a dream what happened last night. Thank you so much for giving me so much love. I will always remember and cherish this night,” Samay wrote after a successful show.

Actor Gajraj Rao was among the first to congratulate the comedian, known for his “unfiltered” wit, on the successful show.

Samay thanked Zakir, comedian Aadar Malik and Balraj Singh Ghai, the owner of the Habitat Comedy Club. However, social media users have noticed that Samay always wears the same red-and-black striped shirt.

And, that’s when the trolling started.

Netizens troll Samay Raina

“Bhai ye shirt museum me rakh de bhai (Brother, preserve this shirt in a museum),” wrote one user while another commented, “Girls: I don't have anything to wear le Boys.”

“Bhai ye shirt apne baccho ko bhi dega kya (Are you planning to gift this shirt to your children)?” asked one user while another suggested, “Samay apni red shirt ko patent karwa le (Samay, patent your red shirt).”

“Ab tak to pocha ban jaana chaiye thaaa red shirt ka (This shirt should have become a mop),” came from another.

Samay Raina hosts a faux talent show on YouTube, India's Got Latent. The latest episode features Poonam Pandey as one of the panelists.

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 11:34 AM IST
