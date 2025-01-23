Star Trek: Section 31, the latest film of the much-loved Star Trek franchise, featuring Robert Kazinsky, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Omari Hardwick, and Michelle Yeoh, has started streaming on Paramount+.

With this 14th film of the franchise, fans witnessed the return of Academy Award Winner, Michelle Yeoh, as Philippa Georgiou. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the movie is a spinoff of the series Star Trek: Discovery, but designed to exploit the talents of Michelle Yeoh.

The report further adds that the movie was originally conceived as another series, but Oscar winners tend to have busy schedules. So, plenty more of Philippa and the other figures from the titular rogue organization could be seen in the movie which defends the United Federation of Planets in ways they would prefer not to know about.

However, bleedingcool.com noted that the story doesn't presume the audience has seen Discovery so there's no required viewing for this film.

Here how the audience reacted: One wrote, "I thought Star Trek Section 31 was going to be a series. The early reviews for it are sad, but I’m still going to watch it. I like anything with Michelle Yeon in it."

Another said, "#StarTrek #Section31 is undeniably fun to watch. In the uncertain landscape of streaming this kind of experimentation is vital for franchise survival. Its story flexes what it means to be Trek whilst honouring its legacy immensely but its cast makes it the success that it is."

A third commented, "Michelle Yeoh was in wicked now she's in Star Trek section 31."

"If Section 31 is the future of Star Trek, the franchise needs to go dormant again. The entire idea of S31 is the antithesis of Roddenberry's vision," commented the fourth.