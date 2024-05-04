Star Wars Day 2024: All you need to know about ‘May the Fourth’
Star Wars Day is celebrated on May 4 with fans greeting each other with 'May the fourth be with you.' George Lucas created the epic Star Wars franchise in 1977.
Star Wars Day is celebrated every year on May 4. May 4th is unofficially “Star Wars" Day, in part because of the famous Jedi phrase “May the force be with you." The pun goes, “May the fourth be with you." Today, devoted fans of the American epic space saga greet each other with "May the fourth be with you," a playful twist on the classic movie line "May the Force be with you."