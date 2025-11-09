Starbucks apologises after viral Christmas Bear Cups vanish in sell-out frenzy, netizens react

Starbucks has finally broken its silence after a wave of backlash over its sold-out Christmas merchandise — the limited-edition Bearista cups — which disappeared from shelves almost instantly, leaving fans fuming and the coffee giant scrambling to apologise.

Starbucks apologises for the sold out glass bear cups The festive frenzy began when Starbucks released its 20-ounce bear-shaped iced coffee glasses to mark the Christmas season. Within hours of the November 6 launch, the merchandise was sold out nationwide, sparking outrage across social media.

Loyal customers accused Starbucks of poor planning — and, in some cases, of employees snapping up the stock before stores even opened.

“The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations,” Starbucks said in a statement to People magazine on November 6. “Despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast.”

The statement continued: “We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologise for the disappointment this may have caused.”

The clear bear-shaped cup, complete with a lid and straw designed to look like the bear is wearing Starbucks’ signature green beanie, became a viral obsession the moment it was unveiled on the brand’s Instagram page on November 5. Thousands of fans rushed to comment, initially expressing excitement — which quickly turned to disappointment when they realised the item was already out of stock.

Internet reacts to frenzy over the bear cup But the internet’s reaction was divided. While some expressed heartbreak at missing out, others mocked the frenzy altogether.

“Ya’ll talk about end consumerism this, end consumerism that, but then go crazy over a stupid a** Starbucks teddy bear cup (sic),” one user wrote.

“Grown a** people standing in line at 4:30 a.m. for a bear cup at Starbucks 💀 (sic),” another commented.

“What is so special about this Starbucks bear cup? It literally looks like something you’d find at a dollar store. Y’all basically just paid $30 for the logo; y’all are INSANE (sic).”

Some went further, calling the chaos “a symptom of modern consumerism gone mad (sic).” One comment read, “Do you have so little happiness in your life that the cheap, crappy Chinese trinket will fill that hole? (sic)”