Starbucks Peanuts collection: Snoopy-themed cups, plush toys and accessories launch for fall 2026

Snoopy and the Peanuts gang have arrived at Starbucks for the autumn season, with the coffee chain launching a new limited-edition collection inspired by the classic It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown special.
The Starbucks x Peanuts collection launched on September 15 at select Starbucks coffeehouses around the world. The range is being offered while supplies last, making availability dependent on location and stock. Starbucks confirmed the launch in an announcement published on its official website.
The collaboration brings together two distinctly recognisable pieces of autumn culture: Starbucks' seasonal offerings and the Peanuts characters created by Charles M Schulz.
This time, Snoopy, Woodstock and the wider gang feature across a collection of merchandise designed around the colours and imagery associated with The Great Pumpkin.
There are 10 collectible items in the coffeehouse collection. They include drinkware, accessories and a plush toy, with one of the most prominent pieces being a Snoopy glass cold cup. Other items include a mini tote bag, bag charm and enamel pins. Starbucks said the exact selection can vary by market.
The Snoopy glass cold cup is among the collection's standout pieces. In the US, the 20-ounce glass cup is priced at $39.95 and features Snoopy wearing a green scarf and orange beanie, with Woodstock appearing as the straw topper. Customers are limited to two cups, according to reports on the launch.
The collection also includes a ceramic mug featuring Peanuts characters, along with a Snoopy plush and smaller accessories.
The designs lean heavily into the nostalgic autumn imagery associated with the franchise rather than simply placing the characters on standard Starbucks merchandise.
The timing is significant for the Peanuts franchise. The collection celebrates the 60th anniversary of It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, the animated television special that first aired in October 1966.
The Halloween-themed story has become one of the best-known Peanuts specials and has long been associated with Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the group's autumn traditions.
The launch also comes as Starbucks continues to build its autumn merchandise around seasonal characters and themes. The Peanuts collaboration sits alongside the chain's broader fall push, which includes its returning Pumpkin Spice Latte and other seasonal products. Starbucks describes the new Peanuts range as being inspired by the Great Pumpkin and the Pumpkin Spice Latte.
For fans of Snoopy, though, the appeal is less about coffee and more about the collectibles. The collaboration turns familiar Peanuts imagery into everyday Starbucks items, from cups and mugs to bags, pins and plush toys.