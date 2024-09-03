Startup founder slams ’hustle culture’ after ending up in hospital, shares social media post on pulling all-nighters

  • Young startup founder warned about the hidden dangers of hustle culture after being hospitalised due to overworking and poor health choices. He emphasised balancing work with exercise, diet, and sleep, and urged others to prioritize their well-being.

Livemint
Updated3 Sep 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Young startup founder warned about the hidden dangers of hustle culture (Image: X/@kritarthmittal)

In today's fast-paced work environment, the idea putting in endless effort and making sacrifices to achieve success has become increasingly popular. However, there is a hidden downside to this intense lifestyle that often goes unnoticed until it’s too late.

Also Read | Intern’s reply to colleague on why he was absent goes viral

A young startup founder recently took to social media to share a cautionary tale about the dangers of hustle culture. Kritarth Mittal, the founder of the Soshals app, revealed that his relentless overworking, poor lifestyle choices, and lack of sleep led to his hospitalisation.

In his post, Mittal urged others to prioritise their health, shedding light on the often-overlooked negative aspects of the hustle mentality.

Also Read | Does Anand Mahindra drive BMW, Mercedes instead of Mahindra cars?

Taking to X, he wrote, “Hustle culture comes with a cost — some you incur right away and some over decades. Choice is yours, I'm just here to show you the ugly side of it so you don't get swayed easy. This is me after pulling all-nighters, sleeping for <5-6 hours, and no diet plan.”

He mentioned that working 12 hours a day isn't necessarily harmful if balanced with regular exercise, a good diet, and sufficient sleep. However, he admitted that he struggled to maintain a healthy routine, leading to issues like constant body pain and dark circles.

Also Read | Aadhar Housing Finance shares jump 6% on Kotak’s ’buy’ rating, sees 41% upside

He commented on his post, saying, “I don't think 12 hours of work is too bad if you're able to compensate it with a regular work-out and a good diet (I hope 8 hours of sleep is also included in this routine). I have struggled to maintain a healthy routine, diet or sleep cycle. Hence, constant body pain, dark circles, etc. If you're not observing all these symptoms, you're good.”

User on X commented on his post and also gave him suggestions on how to improve health.

 

Also Read | Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G review: Does its AI make it a game-changer? Let’s find out

One user wrote, “You should never pull all nighters. Sleeping for atleast 7-8 hours a day and not drinking or smoking has made me sustain this long. The code that we write during the allnighters can be always written in the morning after a nice sleep. This is the strategy I use.”

Another added, “All bodies are not equal. You need to understand the signals your body is giving and take it slowly. I had to go through the same. I stopped responding to the after 10 PM and early morning phone calls.”

Some other user wrote, “The key is to build habits slowly and keep it sustainable.”

One user commented, “Wealth comes next to health, anyday!”

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsStartup founder slams ’hustle culture’ after ending up in hospital, shares social media post on pulling all-nighters

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    298.90
    12:07 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    2 (0.67%)

    Vedanta

    463.20
    12:07 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.1 (-0.02%)

    Wipro

    538.00
    12:07 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    5.85 (1.1%)

    Tata Steel

    152.20
    12:07 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.65 (-0.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Raymond

    2,167.15
    12:05 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    159.2 (7.93%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,635.70
    12:05 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    177.6 (7.23%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,488.40
    12:05 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    288.25 (6.86%)

    Quess Corp

    819.60
    12:05 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    48.2 (6.25%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.00-816.00
      Chennai
      73,370.00-315.00
      Delhi
      73,299.00-242.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.00-1,245.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue