Startup scam: ‘The work was to cold call 500 numbers and...’ — Reddit user reveals reason for quitting job on first day

  A Reddit user quit their job on the first day at a startup, suspecting it to be a scam. Assigned to cold call 500 numbers, the user later learned that the startup exploited employees to avoid paying salaries.

Published19 Nov 2024, 03:35 PM IST
A Reddit user shared a startup scam.

A Reddit user revealed that they had to quit their job on the first day due to odd work and timings, only to later realise it was a scam.

The user joined a digital marketing company as a business development executive on October 7 and called the company's human resource official the next day to quit the job.

The work assigned to the user was cold calling 500 numbers and the work hours were changed from 2 pm-11 pm to 7 pm to 4 am.

 

“I regretted after leaving that job coz I wanted to have a corporate experience and I was not getting job easily, though, I was earning and working as freelancer, ” the user said.

Later, after a month they got a call from the team leader, congratulating the user on leaving the job on the first day. When asked for the reason for the wishes, the team lead said that he did not receive his salary on his first month of work as he could not achieve the target of $1500 in 30 days.

He revealed that the motive of the startup was to get the work done for a month and “torture” employees.

“And then I got to know that the agenda of that new startup was to get work done for 1 month and torture employee so that they resign and they don't need to pay them. Irony is, they were having only 1 client that too of $300,” the post said.

However, the user is now growing skills and freelancing.

“While I was regretting I started working hard to grow my own skills and freelancing. Made twice than what they were giving me, tho my PG rent got wasted as I only lived there for 5 days and all the expenses of travelling and shifting but I still thank God that I got saved and this made me do hard work even more for myself,” the post said.

Several Reddit users reacted to the post, some sharing their own experiences and some demanding strict laws.

“Bro I just finished interning for one SaaS start up and they are withholding my salary for my two months internship as a Business Development Intern...i feel frustrated and loser," wrote one user.

“We really need strict labor laws, companies like these need to be punished for exploiting innocent people. I am really glad that it didn't happened with you,” added another.

“You are right buddy. Good that you left that job. Sometimes it proves to be a lesson for us,” of the users commented.

 

 

First Published:19 Nov 2024, 03:35 PM IST
