‘Startups for rayaison and alsiyo’: Meet Carrymen, 'Delhi’s newest show‑off' trained to haul bags, luggage — even kids

A bizarre-but-intriguing startup from Delhi is going viral after finance creator and influencer Bhanu Pathak highlighted Carrymen, a service that lets shoppers hire a trained person to carry their shopping bags, luggage and other belongings while they move freely through crowded markets.

Advertisement

The concept has sparked mixed reactions online. According to Pathak's post, Carrymen can be booked to carry shopping bags and luggage, while the service also offers additional assistance such as carrying an umbrella, a power bank or even a foldable chair. The startup is reportedly operating across several Delhi markets, including Sarojini Nagar, Khan Market, Lajpat Nagar, Sadar Bazaar and Old Delhi.

What Pathak's post said Alongside the video, Pathak wrote in the caption: “Delhi's Newest Show-Off. Shopping in markets just got easier to explore! Meet Carrymen, an innovative Delhi startup that sends a trained person to carry your shopping bags and luggage while you move around freely.”

Also Read | Iran losing control of Strait of Hormuz as 80% of ships shift to Oman route

He added that the service can be booked via WhatsApp for as many hours as needed, across markets including Sarojini Nagar, Khan Market, Lajpat Nagar, Sadar Bazaar, Old Delhi, ITO and other major markets in the city. Beyond carrying bags, Pathak noted, Carrymen assistants can help take care of a baby, bring an umbrella for sun or rain, carry a power bank to charge phones, and even bring a foldable chair to rest on — all on hourly bookings. "This is a smart new business idea that shows how Indian startups are solving everyday problems through simple and practical innovation," he wrote.

Advertisement

Internet reacts The post triggered sharply divided reactions. One user wrote, "Every Indian startup Idea ever- CHEAP LABOUR + UNEMPLOYMENT." Another commented, "I hope people treat them kindly and also i hope their background verification is done properly coz they will be directly interacting with Senior citizens, Children and Women." A third suggested a target audience: "To be honest senior citizens and women with children should be their TA." A fourth was blunter still: “Slavery at minimum wages.”

Advertisement

About Carrymen Launched in April, Carrymen offers male and female assistants to shoppers in Lajpat Nagar market for up to four hours, starting at ₹79 for 30 minutes, with an hour costing ₹149, according to a BBC report. The service has reportedly gone down well with customers who say the assistants make shopping trips a lot easier — but it has also started a debate over whether India's middle class is too entitled, and whether these assistants are just glorified "coolies" in exploitative jobs.

Also Read | KKR picks minority stake in BookMyShow

The startup was founded by friends Ritu Kandari Srivastava and Kanishka Malhotra, both mothers of toddlers. "The idea was born last year when Kanishka and I went to Lajpat Nagar with our toddlers. We found it really tough to manoeuvre our prams while carrying all our shopping bags," Ritu told the BBC. "Also, we saw an older woman struggling with her bags and we wanted to help her. But we could barely manage our own things. That was very frustrating."

Advertisement

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home ‘Startups for rayaison and alsiyo’: Meet Carrymen, 'Delhi’s newest show‑off' trained to haul bags, luggage — even kids