'Stay at home daughter' pays ₹1.2 lakh rent for Mumbai's Andheri West 3BHK apartment, Internet reacts

A video of a 'stay at home daughter' is going viral on social media. The Mumbai women pays ₹1.2 lakh for a 3-bedroom apartment located in Andheri West that comes with sea view, metro view, living room and kitchen. The woman sparked debate online over source of income and how she finances the rent payment.

Vlogger Arya Kothari shared the reel on Instagram with the caption "Rent in Mumbai - EP 4." This video shared 3 days ago has gone viral. It has amassed over 1.1 million views and several comments. In the 30-second video clip the vlogger can be seen approaching the girl who is drinking coconut water.

Arya Kothari posts the first question, “How much do you pay for rent in Mumbai?” In response, the woman says, “ ₹1.2 lakh.” The vlogger then requests her to give a house tour. “This is the view of the great Metro. And then this is my favourite painting, European style,” the woman says while giving Arya Kothari a house tour.

Inquisitive about the woman's finances, he asks, “How are you able to afford this? What do you do for a living?” The woman replies, “I'm stay at home daughter. I don't do any work. I struggle a lot. I begged my uncle a lot (for this apartment).” Over her favourite part about this apartment, the woman says that it is the sea view.

According to the Mumbai woman, a person should earn around ₹2.5 lakh to enjoy the same lifestyle.

She further shared the reason for being a stay at home daughter, “I do a lot of things for my family, and that's how I'm getting paid. I think throughout my childhood, I've been a mother to my own mother. My mom has schizophrenia. She can't tolerate cold, and that is the reason why in winters we come to Mumbai because it's pretty hot here.”

Social media reaction A user wrote, “Jobless but still paying 1.2L rent..... Very struggle.”

Another user remarked, “Why do commentators on IG glorify struggle? Nothing glamorous about struggle. At best it's an avoidable situation. And nothing wrong if one has a good life.”

A third comment read, “Her mother has schizophrenia and thats the saddest part and this girl takes care of her mother! Good girl lucky parents to have her as daughter.”

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A fourth user stated, “Comfort is relative. For some people, comfort means a ₹1.2 lakh monthly rent. For others, their whole ₹80k salary is busy fighting just to keep them ‘comfortable.”